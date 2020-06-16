319 Schermerhorn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard doorman gym bike storage

* CONTACT EXCLUSIVE AGENT FOR VIDEO FOOTAGE & VIRTUAL TOUR *

*Unbelievable value at NO BROKER FEE.* Residence 2C is a gracious and perfectly appointed corner studio in Boerum Hill's latest luxury tower, the Nevins. The building imbues you with charm from the moment you enter its plush carpeting and warm light. When you enter your new home, you'll be greeted with 6' wide oak floors, plenty of closet space, and probably the most beautiful kitchen you'll ever have the opportunity to cook in. The chef's kitchen blends seamlessly with the living space, giving it a wider lofty feel. 2C is located on the same floor as the fitness center, resident's lounge, and children's playroom; extending your living space with easy access to the building's luxury amenities. Apartment finishes include Canadian white oak veneer, white lacquered cabinets, and Caesarstone frosty carina quartz countertops. Bosch washer and dryer in unit.



*This unit is fully furnished*

*Sorry No Pets*



The Nevins is a Luxury Condominium offering 24-hour Doorman and Concierge Services, Package Room, Fitness Center, Residents Lounge, Children's Playroom, Bicycle storage and Private storage. Plenty of outdoor space with rear outdoor courtyard with lounge seating, and a landscaped Roof Terrace with Panoramic views.



Practically across the street is WholeFoods 365, the iconic BAM, and the classic Polonsky Shakespeare Center. Around the corner is CityPoint housing renowned Dekalb Food Market, Trader Joe's, and the date-night perfect Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Enjoy ICE SKATING, and public art installations such as /LightWave in Metrotech, and other Brooklyn only amenities.