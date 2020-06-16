All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 319 Schermerhorn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
319 Schermerhorn Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

319 Schermerhorn Street

319 Schermerhorn Street · (646) 389-1887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Downtown Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

319 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
bike storage
* CONTACT EXCLUSIVE AGENT FOR VIDEO FOOTAGE & VIRTUAL TOUR *
*Unbelievable value at NO BROKER FEE.* Residence 2C is a gracious and perfectly appointed corner studio in Boerum Hill's latest luxury tower, the Nevins. The building imbues you with charm from the moment you enter its plush carpeting and warm light. When you enter your new home, you'll be greeted with 6' wide oak floors, plenty of closet space, and probably the most beautiful kitchen you'll ever have the opportunity to cook in. The chef's kitchen blends seamlessly with the living space, giving it a wider lofty feel. 2C is located on the same floor as the fitness center, resident's lounge, and children's playroom; extending your living space with easy access to the building's luxury amenities. Apartment finishes include Canadian white oak veneer, white lacquered cabinets, and Caesarstone frosty carina quartz countertops. Bosch washer and dryer in unit.

*This unit is fully furnished*
*Sorry No Pets*

The Nevins is a Luxury Condominium offering 24-hour Doorman and Concierge Services, Package Room, Fitness Center, Residents Lounge, Children's Playroom, Bicycle storage and Private storage. Plenty of outdoor space with rear outdoor courtyard with lounge seating, and a landscaped Roof Terrace with Panoramic views.

Practically across the street is WholeFoods 365, the iconic BAM, and the classic Polonsky Shakespeare Center. Around the corner is CityPoint housing renowned Dekalb Food Market, Trader Joe's, and the date-night perfect Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Enjoy ICE SKATING, and public art installations such as /LightWave in Metrotech, and other Brooklyn only amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Schermerhorn Street have any available units?
319 Schermerhorn Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 319 Schermerhorn Street have?
Some of 319 Schermerhorn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Schermerhorn Street currently offering any rent specials?
319 Schermerhorn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Schermerhorn Street pet-friendly?
No, 319 Schermerhorn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 319 Schermerhorn Street offer parking?
No, 319 Schermerhorn Street does not offer parking.
Does 319 Schermerhorn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 Schermerhorn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Schermerhorn Street have a pool?
No, 319 Schermerhorn Street does not have a pool.
Does 319 Schermerhorn Street have accessible units?
No, 319 Schermerhorn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Schermerhorn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Schermerhorn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Schermerhorn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Schermerhorn Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 319 Schermerhorn Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity