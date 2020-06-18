All apartments in Brooklyn
311 Stuyvesant Ave
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:59 AM

311 Stuyvesant Ave

311 Stuyvesant Avenue · (718) 499-6030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 Stuyvesant Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 311 Stuyvesant Ave - 2 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
311 Stuyvesant Ave - 2 Available 05/01/20 Comfortable, Classic, and Charming Stuyvesant Heights Townhouse Duplex 2.5 br 1.5 ba - Walk inside this comfortable classic brownstone duplex and feel the flow afforded by high ceilings, tall windows and streaming light.

Enjoy the headroom and headspace of the high ceilings, the cross vented air and light. Walk from the hallway into the parlor via the original full height doors. The parlor has parquet floors with inlaid borders, original moldings, and a stunning decorative fireplace. There are lots of classic little details here. The parlor opens to the dining room which is open to the country kitchen and access to the deck and back yard.

Upstairs there are two generous bedrooms and a smaller room that works well as office, nursery or walk in closet. There is a large master bath with jacuzzi, shower, his/hers sinks. The spacious half-bath houses a full size washer and dryer.

Located in historic Stuyvesant Heights.
The property is a located minutes from the Utica Station for the A/C Train
20 minutes to Downtown Brooklyn
30 Minutes to Wall Street
40 minutes to Midtown

Recreation
3 local parks and playground nearby

Enjoy fine Eats & Drinks at establishments such as:
Saraghina bakery and restaurant
Peaches Southern
L'Antagoniste
Mama Fox
Milk and Pul bakery and coffee
Chez Oskar
Trad Room
Natural Blend
Vegan Cafe and Juice Bar

Full Service Grocer
Halsey Traders - 1 block away

Contact us to Make Brooklyn Home today!

Video tours available.

(RLNE5669327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Stuyvesant Ave have any available units?
311 Stuyvesant Ave has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 311 Stuyvesant Ave have?
Some of 311 Stuyvesant Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Stuyvesant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
311 Stuyvesant Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Stuyvesant Ave pet-friendly?
No, 311 Stuyvesant Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 311 Stuyvesant Ave offer parking?
No, 311 Stuyvesant Ave does not offer parking.
Does 311 Stuyvesant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Stuyvesant Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Stuyvesant Ave have a pool?
No, 311 Stuyvesant Ave does not have a pool.
Does 311 Stuyvesant Ave have accessible units?
No, 311 Stuyvesant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Stuyvesant Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Stuyvesant Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Stuyvesant Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 311 Stuyvesant Ave has units with air conditioning.
