311 Stuyvesant Ave - 2 Available 05/01/20 Comfortable, Classic, and Charming Stuyvesant Heights Townhouse Duplex 2.5 br 1.5 ba - Walk inside this comfortable classic brownstone duplex and feel the flow afforded by high ceilings, tall windows and streaming light.



Enjoy the headroom and headspace of the high ceilings, the cross vented air and light. Walk from the hallway into the parlor via the original full height doors. The parlor has parquet floors with inlaid borders, original moldings, and a stunning decorative fireplace. There are lots of classic little details here. The parlor opens to the dining room which is open to the country kitchen and access to the deck and back yard.



Upstairs there are two generous bedrooms and a smaller room that works well as office, nursery or walk in closet. There is a large master bath with jacuzzi, shower, his/hers sinks. The spacious half-bath houses a full size washer and dryer.



Located in historic Stuyvesant Heights.

The property is a located minutes from the Utica Station for the A/C Train

20 minutes to Downtown Brooklyn

30 Minutes to Wall Street

40 minutes to Midtown



Recreation

3 local parks and playground nearby



Enjoy fine Eats & Drinks at establishments such as:

Saraghina bakery and restaurant

Peaches Southern

L'Antagoniste

Mama Fox

Milk and Pul bakery and coffee

Chez Oskar

Trad Room

Natural Blend

Vegan Cafe and Juice Bar



Full Service Grocer

Halsey Traders - 1 block away



