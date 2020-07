Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage

MODERN 1 BEDROOM IN A NEWLY RENOVATED BUILDING



CHECK OUT THE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/C3f6v9BIzDc



WHAT WE LIKE:

- Exposed brick

- Elevator building

- Private balcony

- Slick bathroom design with deep soaking tub

- Located in a lively area of Bedstuy, near restaurants, cafes & shopping

- Large closets

- Laundry in the building

- Central heat/AC

- Steps to C train at Kingston Throop Ave



WHAT TO KNOW:

- Guarantors accepted

- Pets are welcome



THE GOODS:

- Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher installed

- Gut renovated building

- Hardwood floors

- Community lounge



This is no ordinary apartment! Renting through us means:

- No fees whatsoever

- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time

- Free mobile rent payments

- Access to neighborhood perks and events