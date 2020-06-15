All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
308 Sterling Street
308 Sterling Street

308 Sterling Street · (212) 408-1620
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

308 Sterling Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Gorgeous spacious apartment with tons of natural sun light. Equipped with top of line stainless steel appliances, washer dryer, dishwasher, microwave, granite counter tops. Near the subway, super market and night life. ScopeRealty7753

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Sterling Street have any available units?
308 Sterling Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 308 Sterling Street have?
Some of 308 Sterling Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Sterling Street currently offering any rent specials?
308 Sterling Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Sterling Street pet-friendly?
No, 308 Sterling Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 308 Sterling Street offer parking?
No, 308 Sterling Street does not offer parking.
Does 308 Sterling Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 Sterling Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Sterling Street have a pool?
No, 308 Sterling Street does not have a pool.
Does 308 Sterling Street have accessible units?
No, 308 Sterling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Sterling Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Sterling Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Sterling Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Sterling Street does not have units with air conditioning.
