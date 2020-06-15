Gorgeous spacious apartment with tons of natural sun light. Equipped with top of line stainless steel appliances, washer dryer, dishwasher, microwave, granite counter tops. Near the subway, super market and night life. ScopeRealty7753
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 308 Sterling Street have any available units?
308 Sterling Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 308 Sterling Street have?
Some of 308 Sterling Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Sterling Street currently offering any rent specials?
308 Sterling Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.