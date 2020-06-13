306 Gold Street

Amenities

No FeeConvertible 2 BedroomThis apartment has a large open living area adorned with beautiful Oak hardwood floors, 10 high ceilings, and expansive walk-in closet. Also includes a fully-equipped kitchen with generous cabinet space, natural stone countertops and stainless steel appliances including microwave and dishwasher. The lavish full marble bath is appointed with Carrera marble and polished chrome.Key Features: Doorman Elevator Bike Room Community Recreation Facilities Garage Parking Gym Laundry in Building Live-in SuperIn close proximity to:~ Trains: J, Z, 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, E, J, Z, R, W, PATH~ East River Ferry, Staten Island Ferry~ Bars, Restaurants, Movie TheatersWalk Score 100 (Walker's Paradise)Transit Score 100 (Rider's Paradise)For your convenience, you will also find a grocery store, pharmacy, dry cleaning, a bakery, and car rental services all on site.Price advertised is net effective. Contact for a private showing:914-506-0934awilson@vorohome.com angelzapata415926