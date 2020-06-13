All apartments in Brooklyn
306 Gold Street
306 Gold Street

306 Gold Street · (914) 506-0934
Location

306 Gold Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
No FeeConvertible 2 BedroomThis apartment has a large open living area adorned with beautiful Oak hardwood floors, 10 high ceilings, and expansive walk-in closet. Also includes a fully-equipped kitchen with generous cabinet space, natural stone countertops and stainless steel appliances including microwave and dishwasher. The lavish full marble bath is appointed with Carrera marble and polished chrome.Key Features: Doorman Elevator Bike Room Community Recreation Facilities Garage Parking Gym Laundry in Building Live-in SuperIn close proximity to:~ Trains: J, Z, 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, E, J, Z, R, W, PATH~ East River Ferry, Staten Island Ferry~ Bars, Restaurants, Movie TheatersWalk Score 100 (Walker's Paradise)Transit Score 100 (Rider's Paradise)For your convenience, you will also find a grocery store, pharmacy, dry cleaning, a bakery, and car rental services all on site.Price advertised is net effective. Contact for a private showing:914-506-0934awilson@vorohome.com angelzapata415926

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Gold Street have any available units?
306 Gold Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 306 Gold Street have?
Some of 306 Gold Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Gold Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 Gold Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Gold Street pet-friendly?
No, 306 Gold Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 306 Gold Street offer parking?
Yes, 306 Gold Street does offer parking.
Does 306 Gold Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Gold Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Gold Street have a pool?
Yes, 306 Gold Street has a pool.
Does 306 Gold Street have accessible units?
No, 306 Gold Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Gold Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Gold Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Gold Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 306 Gold Street has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

