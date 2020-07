Amenities

Renovated One Bedroom plus office Duplex in Prospect Lefferts Garden. NO FEE!



Advertised rent is net effective with July 15 thru July 30th Free!



The apartment features:

-Queen size bedroom

- Office can be converted into a guest room or an office or huge walk in closet!

-Two Bathrooms--one with a shower stall and the other with a tub.

- Gray over sized tiles.

- Rainfall shower head.

- Open kitchen-living room concept.

- Ample Counter and cabinet space.

-Hardwood floors.

- In unit washer/dryer.

- Heat and hot water included.



The building:

- Pet friendly

-Walk up

- Well maintained.

- Near the 2/5 Trains at Sterling St or Q Train at Prospect Park.

- Near Prospect Park.

- Several eateries in the area.