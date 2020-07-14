All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:28 PM

292 Bedford

292 Bedford Avenue · (646) 461-8348
Location

292 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 292 Bedford.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
e-payments
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
e-payments
MODERN APARTMENT IN THE CENTER OF WILLIAMSBURG. GREAT DEAL FOR ROOMMATES\n\nWHAT WE LIKE:\n- Two bedrooms with a study/media room\n- Slick bathroom design with a deep soaking tub\n- Located in the most lively area of Williamsburg, near restaurants, cafes, shopping and a short walk to McCarren Park\n- Roof access with Manhattan views\n- Southern exposure gets great light all day\n- Closets in each bedroom\n- Central heat/AC\n- Few blocks to Bedford L or J,M,Z at Marcy Ave\n\nWHAT TO KNOW:\n- 2nd fl walk up\n- Guarantors accepted\n- Central location\n\nTHE GOODS:\n- Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances\n- Dishwasher installed\n- Pets are welcome\n- Gut renovated building\n- Hardwood floors\n\nThis is no ordinary apartment! Renting through us means:\n- No fees whatsoever\n- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time\n- Free mobile rent payments\n- Access to neighborhood perks and events

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 292 Bedford have any available units?
292 Bedford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 292 Bedford have?
Some of 292 Bedford's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 292 Bedford currently offering any rent specials?
292 Bedford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 292 Bedford pet-friendly?
No, 292 Bedford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 292 Bedford offer parking?
No, 292 Bedford does not offer parking.
Does 292 Bedford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 292 Bedford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 292 Bedford have a pool?
No, 292 Bedford does not have a pool.
Does 292 Bedford have accessible units?
No, 292 Bedford does not have accessible units.
Does 292 Bedford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 292 Bedford has units with dishwashers.
Does 292 Bedford have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 292 Bedford has units with air conditioning.
