292 Bedford

Amenities
MODERN APARTMENT IN THE CENTER OF WILLIAMSBURG. GREAT DEAL FOR ROOMMATES\n\nWHAT WE LIKE:\n- Two bedrooms with a study/media room\n- Slick bathroom design with a deep soaking tub\n- Located in the most lively area of Williamsburg, near restaurants, cafes, shopping and a short walk to McCarren Park\n- Roof access with Manhattan views\n- Southern exposure gets great light all day\n- Closets in each bedroom\n- Central heat/AC\n- Few blocks to Bedford L or J,M,Z at Marcy Ave\n\nWHAT TO KNOW:\n- 2nd fl walk up\n- Guarantors accepted\n- Central location\n\nTHE GOODS:\n- Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances\n- Dishwasher installed\n- Pets are welcome\n- Gut renovated building\n- Hardwood floors\n\nThis is no ordinary apartment! Renting through us means:\n- No fees whatsoever\n- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time\n- Free mobile rent payments\n- Access to neighborhood perks and events