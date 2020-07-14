292 Bedford

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities e-payments

MODERN APARTMENT IN THE CENTER OF WILLIAMSBURG. GREAT DEAL FOR ROOMMATES



WHAT WE LIKE:

- Two bedrooms with a study/media room

- Slick bathroom design with a deep soaking tub

- Located in the most lively area of Williamsburg, near restaurants, cafes, shopping and a short walk to McCarren Park

- Roof access with Manhattan views

- Southern exposure gets great light all day

- Closets in each bedroom

- Central heat/AC

- Few blocks to Bedford L or J,M,Z at Marcy Ave



WHAT TO KNOW:

- 2nd fl walk up

- Guarantors accepted

- Central location



THE GOODS:

- Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher installed

- Pets are welcome

- Gut renovated building

- Hardwood floors



This is no ordinary apartment! Renting through us means:

- No fees whatsoever

- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time

- Free mobile rent payments

- Access to neighborhood perks and events