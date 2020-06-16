All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

290 Clinton Ave

290 Clinton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

290 Clinton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Newly Renovated Studio and one bathroom in Clinton Hill.This home boasts:Stainless Steel / State of the Art AppliancesCaesarstone quartz counter-topsParador engineered hardwood floorsGlass Stand-Up ShowerMarazzi porcelain bathroom tilesLaundry on site Norris9113

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Clinton Ave have any available units?
290 Clinton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 290 Clinton Ave have?
Some of 290 Clinton Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Clinton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
290 Clinton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Clinton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 290 Clinton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 290 Clinton Ave offer parking?
No, 290 Clinton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 290 Clinton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 Clinton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Clinton Ave have a pool?
No, 290 Clinton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 290 Clinton Ave have accessible units?
No, 290 Clinton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Clinton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 Clinton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 290 Clinton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 Clinton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
