Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:11 PM

29 Brooklyn Avenue

29 Brooklyn Avenue · (646) 571-7004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29 Brooklyn Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
key fob access
RENOVATED SPACIOUS 2 BED! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE | Actual apartment photosBeautifully renovated, bright 5th floor unit with hardwood floors, central air and video intercom system. Walk into a HUGE living space featuring ambiance lIghting. The semi-open new kitchen has lots custom cabinets and counter space, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher! The new bathroom features white tiles and rainshower. Both bedrooms can fit Queen size beds and have closets.The small building features key fob entry system and great management. Pets welcome!Near Citibike stations, YMCA, A/C Trains and lots of restaurants and coffee shops!This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more information.Contact me for a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Brooklyn Avenue have any available units?
29 Brooklyn Avenue has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Brooklyn Avenue have?
Some of 29 Brooklyn Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Brooklyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
29 Brooklyn Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Brooklyn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Brooklyn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 29 Brooklyn Avenue offer parking?
No, 29 Brooklyn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 29 Brooklyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Brooklyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Brooklyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 29 Brooklyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 29 Brooklyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 29 Brooklyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Brooklyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Brooklyn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Brooklyn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29 Brooklyn Avenue has units with air conditioning.
