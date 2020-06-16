29 Brooklyn Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar key fob access

RENOVATED SPACIOUS 2 BED! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE | Actual apartment photosBeautifully renovated, bright 5th floor unit with hardwood floors, central air and video intercom system. Walk into a HUGE living space featuring ambiance lIghting. The semi-open new kitchen has lots custom cabinets and counter space, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher! The new bathroom features white tiles and rainshower. Both bedrooms can fit Queen size beds and have closets.The small building features key fob entry system and great management. Pets welcome!Near Citibike stations, YMCA, A/C Trains and lots of restaurants and coffee shops!This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more information.Contact me for a viewing!