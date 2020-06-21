All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 29 1st Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
29 1st Place
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:50 AM

29 1st Place

29 1st Place · (718) 834-1440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

29 1st Place, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit #1 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Have all your boxes checked in this spacious renovated apartment located on and idyllic Carroll Gardens Place block. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout with 10 large windows providing an abundance of natural light. The kitchen, large enough for a dining unit, features stone countertop, gas stove and dishwasher. The huge bedroom can fit a king size bed and plenty of bedroom furniture. The massive shared backyard, which is approximately 2000SQFT, is the perfect for gardening and grilling. In the basement, there is a washer/dryer and additional storage space. Heat and hot water are included but sorry, no pets are allowed. This apartment is located in the heart of Carroll Gardens with all it's charm, shops, restaurants and parks. Don't wait and miss this opportunity! Call or e-mail today to set up an appointment to see.

Here is the link for the virtual tour:https://youtu.be/MRN0OFaF1lo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 1st Place have any available units?
29 1st Place has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 1st Place have?
Some of 29 1st Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 1st Place currently offering any rent specials?
29 1st Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 1st Place pet-friendly?
No, 29 1st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 29 1st Place offer parking?
No, 29 1st Place does not offer parking.
Does 29 1st Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 1st Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 1st Place have a pool?
No, 29 1st Place does not have a pool.
Does 29 1st Place have accessible units?
No, 29 1st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 29 1st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 1st Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 1st Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 1st Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 29 1st Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity