29 1st Place

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated bbq/grill extra storage

Have all your boxes checked in this spacious renovated apartment located on and idyllic Carroll Gardens Place block. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout with 10 large windows providing an abundance of natural light. The kitchen, large enough for a dining unit, features stone countertop, gas stove and dishwasher. The huge bedroom can fit a king size bed and plenty of bedroom furniture. The massive shared backyard, which is approximately 2000SQFT, is the perfect for gardening and grilling. In the basement, there is a washer/dryer and additional storage space. Heat and hot water are included but sorry, no pets are allowed. This apartment is located in the heart of Carroll Gardens with all it's charm, shops, restaurants and parks. Don't wait and miss this opportunity! Call or e-mail today to set up an appointment to see.



Here is the link for the virtual tour:https://youtu.be/MRN0OFaF1lo