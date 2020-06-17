287 Kosciuszko Street

Amenities

You'll find yourself saying, "There's no place like home! There's no place like home!" in your new oversized one-bedroom on Kosciuszko. It might be hard to spell, but living here definitely won't be!The upstairs space, designed with snazzy Terrazzo tile floors, measures over 1,200sqft, including a 30-foot-deep living room (can you say, "sectional sofa?"), an open kitchen with ample space for dining and Euro-style appliances (including a Kucht stove), an ENORMOUS king-sized bedroom (larger than most living rooms in the area!), a huge custom closet, a spa-like bath, and an office nook that's well suited for open custom storage. The downstairs rec-room provides an additional 400sqft, including storage space, a washer/dryer, and a half bath, this space would be fantastic for your musician, Let Bed-Stuy welcome you with its breathtaking side streets, neighborly charm, and vast offering of restaurants, cafes, and boutiques, including @BKLYNBlend, @LittleRoyCoffee, @RoccosPizzaBK, @CaptDansGoodTimeTavern, @PeaceAndRiot, and @SincerelyTommy_. You'll be just two blocks from beautiful Herbert Von King Park and a stone's throw away from J, M, Z, and G trains.This one hits the sweet spot, that's for sure!