Brooklyn, NY
287 Kosciuszko Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

287 Kosciuszko Street

287 Kosciuszko Street · (212) 000-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

287 Kosciuszko Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
hot tub
You'll find yourself saying, "There's no place like home! There's no place like home!" in your new oversized one-bedroom on Kosciuszko. It might be hard to spell, but living here definitely won't be!The upstairs space, designed with snazzy Terrazzo tile floors, measures over 1,200sqft, including a 30-foot-deep living room (can you say, "sectional sofa?"), an open kitchen with ample space for dining and Euro-style appliances (including a Kucht stove), an ENORMOUS king-sized bedroom (larger than most living rooms in the area!), a huge custom closet, a spa-like bath, and an office nook that's well suited for open custom storage. The downstairs rec-room provides an additional 400sqft, including storage space, a washer/dryer, and a half bath, this space would be fantastic for your musician, Let Bed-Stuy welcome you with its breathtaking side streets, neighborly charm, and vast offering of restaurants, cafes, and boutiques, including @BKLYNBlend, @LittleRoyCoffee, @RoccosPizzaBK, @CaptDansGoodTimeTavern, @PeaceAndRiot, and @SincerelyTommy_. You'll be just two blocks from beautiful Herbert Von King Park and a stone's throw away from J, M, Z, and G trains.This one hits the sweet spot, that's for sure!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 Kosciuszko Street have any available units?
287 Kosciuszko Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 287 Kosciuszko Street currently offering any rent specials?
287 Kosciuszko Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 Kosciuszko Street pet-friendly?
No, 287 Kosciuszko Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 287 Kosciuszko Street offer parking?
No, 287 Kosciuszko Street does not offer parking.
Does 287 Kosciuszko Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 287 Kosciuszko Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 Kosciuszko Street have a pool?
No, 287 Kosciuszko Street does not have a pool.
Does 287 Kosciuszko Street have accessible units?
No, 287 Kosciuszko Street does not have accessible units.
Does 287 Kosciuszko Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 287 Kosciuszko Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 287 Kosciuszko Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 287 Kosciuszko Street does not have units with air conditioning.
