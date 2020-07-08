All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 285 Cornelia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
285 Cornelia Street
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:52 PM

285 Cornelia Street

285 Cornelia Street · (470) 252-4816
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

285 Cornelia Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 285 Cornelia Street.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
courtyard
NO BROKER FEE.

Building Features Include:
- Central heating/AC
- Just renovated floor through the layout
- Chef's kitchen with ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher
- Modern bathroom
- Steps to Irving Square Park, Bushwick Playground, multiple shopping, and dining options
- Large closets
- Hardwood floors
- Guarantors Accepted
- Dogs are not allowed

P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO is 100% ACCURATE.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4874552)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $49 per person
Deposit: Up to one months rent
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 Cornelia Street have any available units?
285 Cornelia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 285 Cornelia Street have?
Some of 285 Cornelia Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 Cornelia Street currently offering any rent specials?
285 Cornelia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 Cornelia Street pet-friendly?
No, 285 Cornelia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 285 Cornelia Street offer parking?
No, 285 Cornelia Street does not offer parking.
Does 285 Cornelia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 Cornelia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 Cornelia Street have a pool?
No, 285 Cornelia Street does not have a pool.
Does 285 Cornelia Street have accessible units?
No, 285 Cornelia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 285 Cornelia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 285 Cornelia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 285 Cornelia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 285 Cornelia Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 285 Cornelia Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity