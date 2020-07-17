284 Windsor Place

Amenities

This stunning brownstone sits on one of the most desirable blocks of Windsor Terrace-- just a half block away from Prospect Park.

Just renovated the apartment blends modern amenities such as eat-in kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double door refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry machine with original doors and refinished floors.

Youll have a private entrance on a quiet block with a spacious living room and both bedrooms facing the backyard. The master bedroom has two closets and exposed brick with direct access to an outdoor shared area. The bathroom is large with both a standup shower and a kid tub. The property has few closets with plenty of space for storage in the hallway and also in the living room.

The property is in district 15 and currently zoned for PS 154 elementary. The property is very close to a grocery and drug store and only a few blocks from the F and G subway.

Cable and internet included plus heat and hot water. Make this gem your next home.