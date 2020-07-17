All apartments in Brooklyn
284 Windsor Place
284 Windsor Place

284 Windsor Place · (347) 455-2589
Location

284 Windsor Place, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Windsor Terrace

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
internet access
Discover the park today!
This stunning brownstone sits on one of the most desirable blocks of Windsor Terrace-- just a half block away from Prospect Park.
Just renovated the apartment blends modern amenities such as eat-in kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double door refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry machine with original doors and refinished floors.
Youll have a private entrance on a quiet block with a spacious living room and both bedrooms facing the backyard. The master bedroom has two closets and exposed brick with direct access to an outdoor shared area. The bathroom is large with both a standup shower and a kid tub. The property has few closets with plenty of space for storage in the hallway and also in the living room.
The property is in district 15 and currently zoned for PS 154 elementary. The property is very close to a grocery and drug store and only a few blocks from the F and G subway.
Cable and internet included plus heat and hot water. Make this gem your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 Windsor Place have any available units?
284 Windsor Place has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 284 Windsor Place have?
Some of 284 Windsor Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 Windsor Place currently offering any rent specials?
284 Windsor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 Windsor Place pet-friendly?
No, 284 Windsor Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 284 Windsor Place offer parking?
No, 284 Windsor Place does not offer parking.
Does 284 Windsor Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 284 Windsor Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 Windsor Place have a pool?
No, 284 Windsor Place does not have a pool.
Does 284 Windsor Place have accessible units?
No, 284 Windsor Place does not have accessible units.
Does 284 Windsor Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 284 Windsor Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 284 Windsor Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 284 Windsor Place does not have units with air conditioning.
