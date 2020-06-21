282 11th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets yoga

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

Fully renovated 1+den, garden-level apartment with its own washer/dryer in a beautiful bow-faced rowhouse located in the heart of Park Slope between 4th & 5th Avenues. With an entrance under the steep stoop, it has a foyer to leave shoes and coats before stepping into a very spacious living room with a bay window. The beautifully appointed kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as a dishwasher and mounted microwave. To the back, a quiet and spacious bedroom has an enviable walk-in closet. A bonus room, accessed through the bedroom, would make an excellent home office, yoga studio or place just to store extra gear. This is a non-smoking home and pets are not permitted. The best cold pressed brew can be bought on the block and the F/G/R trains are close by. Available August 15th, possibly a few days earlier.