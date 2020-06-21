282 11th Street

Amenities
Fully renovated 1+den, garden-level apartment with its own washer/dryer in a beautiful bow-faced rowhouse located in the heart of Park Slope between 4th & 5th Avenues. With an entrance under the steep stoop, it has a foyer to leave shoes and coats before stepping into a very spacious living room with a bay window. The beautifully appointed kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as a dishwasher and mounted microwave. To the back, a quiet and spacious bedroom has an enviable walk-in closet. A bonus room, accessed through the bedroom, would make an excellent home office, yoga studio or place just to store extra gear. This is a non-smoking home and pets are not permitted. The best cold pressed brew can be bought on the block and the F/G/R trains are close by. Available August 15th, possibly a few days earlier.