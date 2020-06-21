All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
282 11th Street
282 11th Street

282 11th Street · (917) 541-5960
Location

282 11th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Fully renovated 1+den, garden-level apartment with its own washer/dryer in a beautiful bow-faced rowhouse located in the heart of Park Slope between 4th & 5th Avenues. With an entrance under the steep stoop, it has a foyer to leave shoes and coats before stepping into a very spacious living room with a bay window. The beautifully appointed kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as a dishwasher and mounted microwave. To the back, a quiet and spacious bedroom has an enviable walk-in closet. A bonus room, accessed through the bedroom, would make an excellent home office, yoga studio or place just to store extra gear. This is a non-smoking home and pets are not permitted. The best cold pressed brew can be bought on the block and the F/G/R trains are close by. Available August 15th, possibly a few days earlier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 282 11th Street have any available units?
282 11th Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 282 11th Street have?
Some of 282 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 282 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
282 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 282 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 282 11th Street offer parking?
No, 282 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 282 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 282 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 11th Street have a pool?
No, 282 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 282 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 282 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 282 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 282 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 282 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 282 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
