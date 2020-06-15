All apartments in Brooklyn
280 14th Street
280 14th Street

280 14th Street · (212) 000-0000
Location

280 14th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5D · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SUNNY & SPACIOUSSEPARATE KITCHENDISHWASHER* Building accepts Insurent and Jetty services.Welcome home to your COZY apartment! With such beautiful finishes, SEPARATE KITCHEN, and LARGE LIVING ROOM, this GLEAMING 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Park Slope is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, refinished hardwood floors and great closets throughout! The kitchen has QUARTZ countertops, premium STAINLESS STEEL appliances including DISHWASHER and dark wood cabinetry. All new WINDOWED bathroom with storage in both the vanity and medicine cabinet.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. On-site Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the F G R Subways and B61, B63, B67, B69, B103 Buses. Great location within walking distance of Park Slope branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, YMCA, banks, supermarkets and so much more! Guarantors welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 14th Street have any available units?
280 14th Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 280 14th Street have?
Some of 280 14th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
280 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 280 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 280 14th Street offer parking?
No, 280 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 280 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 14th Street have a pool?
No, 280 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 280 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 280 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 280 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 280 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
