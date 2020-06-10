Amenities

No Fee + *1 Month FreeExperience authentic loft living at the redesigned 275 Park Avenue. Originally built as a manufacturing facility for fine confections, the former Rockwood Chocolate Factory in its prime was the second largest chocolate provider in the country, ranking only below Hersheys. Retaining its Romanesque Revival exterior style, it has now been transformed into a spectacular loft community.The Guarantors and Rhino acceptedVideo walk-through available and FaceTime tours available daily. I live in the building so feel free to schedule your virtual tour today!Each expansive chic loft is designed to enjoy 10-12 ft ceiling heights, oversized windows, wide plank hardwood floors, stunning kitchens featuring, stainless steel appliances and luxurious modern baths. Each residence is equipped with a Bosch washer/dryer.Located at the nexus of four of NYCs most desired neighborhoods DUMBO, Downtown Brooklyn, Williamsburg and Clinton Hill and just outside the reimagined Brooklyn Navy Yard boasting NYC staples like the Brooklyn Roasting Company, the famous Russ and Daughters and new Wegmans grocery store.Residence 2M is a graciously designed 3 bedroom with 2 full baths. At the center of the home, is a stunning kitchen with island and stainless-steel appliance The south facing sundrenched living room is flanked by two bedrooms on one side and a corner master suite. The master suite includes an ensuite bath and huge walk-in closet. The homes entry gallery provides room for a welcome bench, additional storage and in unit Bosch washer/dryer. Amenities at 275 Park Avenue include a landscaped common roof deck complete with unobstructed views of Manhattan skyline, Williamsburg bridge and downtown Brooklyn. Additional amenities include a fitness center with interactive cardio equipment and Peloton Bike with ability to create your own Peloton profile to track your results.! The unique courtyard entryway leads to an attended lobby, Additional caged storage is available for lease.Ideal for commuters, 275 Park Avenue has a Citi Bike station located right outside as well as easy access to the Clinton/Washington G subway line , York Street F subway line and Jay St / Metrotech A,C,F and R trains, as well as the B62, B57 and B69 bus lines. In addition, the new Pier 72 Ferry Terminal The Brooklyn Navy Yard Ferry - offers a fast, one-stop commute to the Downtowns Financial District and Midtown Manhattan.*Net rent advertised 1 Month free on 12 Months - Gross rent $5900Free Heat and cooking gasPhotos are of actual apartment