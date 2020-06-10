All apartments in Brooklyn
275 Park Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

275 Park Avenue

275 Park Avenue · (570) 955-7274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

275 Park Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2M · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
lobby
No Fee + *1 Month FreeExperience authentic loft living at the redesigned 275 Park Avenue. Originally built as a manufacturing facility for fine confections, the former Rockwood Chocolate Factory in its prime was the second largest chocolate provider in the country, ranking only below Hersheys. Retaining its Romanesque Revival exterior style, it has now been transformed into a spectacular loft community.The Guarantors and Rhino acceptedVideo walk-through available and FaceTime tours available daily. I live in the building so feel free to schedule your virtual tour today!Each expansive chic loft is designed to enjoy 10-12 ft ceiling heights, oversized windows, wide plank hardwood floors, stunning kitchens featuring, stainless steel appliances and luxurious modern baths. Each residence is equipped with a Bosch washer/dryer.Located at the nexus of four of NYCs most desired neighborhoods DUMBO, Downtown Brooklyn, Williamsburg and Clinton Hill and just outside the reimagined Brooklyn Navy Yard boasting NYC staples like the Brooklyn Roasting Company, the famous Russ and Daughters and new Wegmans grocery store.Residence 2M is a graciously designed 3 bedroom with 2 full baths. At the center of the home, is a stunning kitchen with island and stainless-steel appliance The south facing sundrenched living room is flanked by two bedrooms on one side and a corner master suite. The master suite includes an ensuite bath and huge walk-in closet. The homes entry gallery provides room for a welcome bench, additional storage and in unit Bosch washer/dryer. Amenities at 275 Park Avenue include a landscaped common roof deck complete with unobstructed views of Manhattan skyline, Williamsburg bridge and downtown Brooklyn. Additional amenities include a fitness center with interactive cardio equipment and Peloton Bike with ability to create your own Peloton profile to track your results.! The unique courtyard entryway leads to an attended lobby, Additional caged storage is available for lease.Ideal for commuters, 275 Park Avenue has a Citi Bike station located right outside as well as easy access to the Clinton/Washington G subway line , York Street F subway line and Jay St / Metrotech A,C,F and R trains, as well as the B62, B57 and B69 bus lines. In addition, the new Pier 72 Ferry Terminal The Brooklyn Navy Yard Ferry - offers a fast, one-stop commute to the Downtowns Financial District and Midtown Manhattan.*Net rent advertised 1 Month free on 12 Months - Gross rent $5900Free Heat and cooking gasPhotos are of actual apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Park Avenue have any available units?
275 Park Avenue has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 275 Park Avenue have?
Some of 275 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
275 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 275 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 275 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 275 Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 275 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 275 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 275 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 275 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
