All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 268 Dean Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
268 Dean Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:32 PM

268 Dean Street

268 Dean Street · (718) 422-2540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Boerum Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

268 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,861

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
internet access
*No Fee* Live in Prime Boerum Hill, Brooklyn with 800 SqFt. Private Garden! *Ask about owner incentives + Virtual Tour Available* 268 Dean St. is a fully renovated Pre-War Building in one of Brooklyn's premier neighborhoods. Apartment #1 is a bright, newly finished open One Bedroom with Oak hardwood floors, ample closet space, recessed lighting, personal cable hookup, Intercom and split A/C-Heating units -(a green amenity). Kitchen featuring stainless steel Blomberg appliances & dishwasher. Private bathroom is spacious and modern with TWO showers! Residents are welcome to lounge in the common area and enjoy complimentary WiFi while making use of the *FREE laundry in building*.Boerum Hill is a vibrant neighborhood with access to a plethora of conveniences and an exceptional nightlife. Theirs a wide variety of groceries, shops, cafes, bars, restaurants and last but not least Barclay Center less than 10 minutes away!Nearby trains include 2,3,4,5, B, D,N, R, Q trains at 4th Ave/Pacific St. & A,C,F,G available at Bond/Schermerhorn.Flat utility charge is $100/month. No Pets please. *Prices are net effective based on one free month rent per 13 month lease.* Feel free to email any questions and request a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Dean Street have any available units?
268 Dean Street has a unit available for $2,861 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 268 Dean Street have?
Some of 268 Dean Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
268 Dean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 268 Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 268 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 268 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 268 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 Dean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 268 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 268 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 268 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 268 Dean Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 268 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 268 Dean Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 268 Dean Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity