268 Dean Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry internet access

*No Fee* Live in Prime Boerum Hill, Brooklyn with 800 SqFt. Private Garden! *Ask about owner incentives + Virtual Tour Available* 268 Dean St. is a fully renovated Pre-War Building in one of Brooklyn's premier neighborhoods. Apartment #1 is a bright, newly finished open One Bedroom with Oak hardwood floors, ample closet space, recessed lighting, personal cable hookup, Intercom and split A/C-Heating units -(a green amenity). Kitchen featuring stainless steel Blomberg appliances & dishwasher. Private bathroom is spacious and modern with TWO showers! Residents are welcome to lounge in the common area and enjoy complimentary WiFi while making use of the *FREE laundry in building*.Boerum Hill is a vibrant neighborhood with access to a plethora of conveniences and an exceptional nightlife. Theirs a wide variety of groceries, shops, cafes, bars, restaurants and last but not least Barclay Center less than 10 minutes away!Nearby trains include 2,3,4,5, B, D,N, R, Q trains at 4th Ave/Pacific St. & A,C,F,G available at Bond/Schermerhorn.Flat utility charge is $100/month. No Pets please. *Prices are net effective based on one free month rent per 13 month lease.* Feel free to email any questions and request a showing today!