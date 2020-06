Amenities

air conditioning some paid utils key fob access

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities key fob access

Easy, no contact showing available. Apartment is vacant and operates on keyless entry. Very spacious 3 bedroom floor plan around the corner from Graham Avenue. Large living room and equal sized bedrooms. Floor through apartment (only one apartment per floor) flooded with northern and southern exposure. Through the wall AC units so you don't have bring your own. Heat and hot water are included. Please email to schedule a private showing.