263 Patchen Avenue

NO FEE: Welcome to 263 Patchen! Come live in this lovely top floor brownstone apartment in BedStuy. This unique unit features a master bedroom with a cozy guest room plus a private office to work from home. The flat is filled with beautiful natural light pouring in from 2 skylights + 6 windows, high ceilings, hardwood floors, ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. Have a green thumb? Join the community garden next door. Also, enjoy neighborhood favorites such as Juices for Life , Casablanca's , Chez Ozkar, Sonora, Butch & Coco and much more.Commute is a breeze with access nearby trains A/C Utica or C Ralph.