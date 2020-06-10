All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 263 Patchen Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
263 Patchen Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

263 Patchen Avenue

263 Patchen Avenue · (510) 287-6685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

263 Patchen Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
community garden
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
NO FEE: Welcome to 263 Patchen! Come live in this lovely top floor brownstone apartment in BedStuy. This unique unit features a master bedroom with a cozy guest room plus a private office to work from home. The flat is filled with beautiful natural light pouring in from 2 skylights + 6 windows, high ceilings, hardwood floors, ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. Have a green thumb? Join the community garden next door. Also, enjoy neighborhood favorites such as Juices for Life , Casablanca's , Chez Ozkar, Sonora, Butch & Coco and much more.Commute is a breeze with access nearby trains A/C Utica or C Ralph.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 Patchen Avenue have any available units?
263 Patchen Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 263 Patchen Avenue have?
Some of 263 Patchen Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 Patchen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
263 Patchen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 Patchen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 263 Patchen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 263 Patchen Avenue offer parking?
No, 263 Patchen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 263 Patchen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 Patchen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 Patchen Avenue have a pool?
No, 263 Patchen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 263 Patchen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 263 Patchen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 263 Patchen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 Patchen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 Patchen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 263 Patchen Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 263 Patchen Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity