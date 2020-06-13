All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 26 East 19th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
26 East 19th Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:45 AM

26 East 19th Street

26 East 19th Street · (202) 841-2370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

26 East 19th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
bike storage
Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher and central air - oh my! This like-new condo studio has been converted to a one bedroom with a natural office space should you need to work from home. The high ceilings give you plenty of room to relax at the end of a long day.

The high-end kitchen has quartz countertops and honeycomb subway tile. The massive bathroom has a rain showerhead. The bedroom looks out over a rare, quiet urban cul de sac.

26 East 19th Street is located on a wide block that doesn't have through traffic or heavy foot traffic, and yet it is half a block from a great corner grocer and around the corner from the Church Ave B/Q - get to Manhattan, Barclays or Coney Island in no time! The building has an elevator, roofdeck, cinema, fitness center and a bike room,. There is a residence lounge as well as a rooftop lounge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 East 19th Street have any available units?
26 East 19th Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 East 19th Street have?
Some of 26 East 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 East 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
26 East 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 East 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 26 East 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 26 East 19th Street offer parking?
No, 26 East 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 26 East 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 East 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 East 19th Street have a pool?
No, 26 East 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 26 East 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 26 East 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26 East 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 East 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 East 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26 East 19th Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 26 East 19th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity