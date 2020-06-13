Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym bike storage

Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher and central air - oh my! This like-new condo studio has been converted to a one bedroom with a natural office space should you need to work from home. The high ceilings give you plenty of room to relax at the end of a long day.



The high-end kitchen has quartz countertops and honeycomb subway tile. The massive bathroom has a rain showerhead. The bedroom looks out over a rare, quiet urban cul de sac.



26 East 19th Street is located on a wide block that doesn't have through traffic or heavy foot traffic, and yet it is half a block from a great corner grocer and around the corner from the Church Ave B/Q - get to Manhattan, Barclays or Coney Island in no time! The building has an elevator, roofdeck, cinema, fitness center and a bike room,. There is a residence lounge as well as a rooftop lounge.