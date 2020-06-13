All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 2574 BEDFORD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
2574 BEDFORD AVENUE
Last updated February 19 2020 at 11:06 PM

2574 BEDFORD AVENUE

2574 Bedford Avenue · (256) 488-4458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Flatbush
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2574 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2574 BEDFORD AVENUE.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO FEE.

Building Features Include:
- Renovated apartments
- Spacious bedrooms
- Kitchen with ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave
- Updated bathroom
- Hardwood floors
- Ample closets
- Heat & Hot Water included
- Small dogs/cats welcome!

Highlights:
- Few blocks to 2, 5, B & Q trains
- Centrally located near various dining, entertainment, and shopping options

P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.

(RLNE4939792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2574 BEDFORD AVENUE have any available units?
2574 BEDFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 2574 BEDFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 2574 BEDFORD AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2574 BEDFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2574 BEDFORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2574 BEDFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2574 BEDFORD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2574 BEDFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2574 BEDFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2574 BEDFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2574 BEDFORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2574 BEDFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2574 BEDFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2574 BEDFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2574 BEDFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2574 BEDFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2574 BEDFORD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2574 BEDFORD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2574 BEDFORD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2574 BEDFORD AVENUE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity