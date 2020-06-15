All apartments in Brooklyn
257 8th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

257 8th Street

257 8th Street
Location

257 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
No Fee. Bright and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo available for a 1 year rental starting in July. Includes in-unit washer/dryer, multi-zone heat and AC, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and wine cooler, plus front and rear balconies to enjoy the outdoors. The apartment has two large bedrooms in the back, a comfortably-sized bedroom in the front, and plenty of closet and built-in storage space. Located on the third floor of a small boutique walk-up condominium in Park Slope, the entrance is shared by only two other neighboring apartments. Conveniently located near the 4th Avenue/9th Street subway (F/G/R trains) and Citibike stations. Utilities are not included. For rent by agent/owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 8th Street have any available units?
257 8th Street has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 257 8th Street have?
Some of 257 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
257 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 257 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 257 8th Street offer parking?
No, 257 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 257 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 8th Street have a pool?
No, 257 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 257 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 257 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 257 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 257 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 257 8th Street has units with air conditioning.
