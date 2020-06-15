257 8th Street

Amenities

No Fee. Bright and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo available for a 1 year rental starting in July. Includes in-unit washer/dryer, multi-zone heat and AC, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and wine cooler, plus front and rear balconies to enjoy the outdoors. The apartment has two large bedrooms in the back, a comfortably-sized bedroom in the front, and plenty of closet and built-in storage space. Located on the third floor of a small boutique walk-up condominium in Park Slope, the entrance is shared by only two other neighboring apartments. Conveniently located near the 4th Avenue/9th Street subway (F/G/R trains) and Citibike stations. Utilities are not included. For rent by agent/owner.