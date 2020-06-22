All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:20 AM

251 Schenectady Avenue

251 Schenectady Avenue · (347) 422-0856
Location

251 Schenectady Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautifully renovated studio in the heart of the Crown Heights in Brooklyn (read: one of the hottest Brooklyn neighborhoods!)&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; Live close to excellent shopping, banking, dining, and transportation, and the majestic Brower Park. Come home to the beauty of a space that includes sparkling hardwood floors, pretty exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Central A/C for added convenience, plus a gorgeous tiled bath. Be at the 2,3,4,5 subway lines in just a minute, and enjoy a quick commute to Manhattan. Pets are welcome upon approval, and the building is equipped with a laundry facility. Call or text today to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Schenectady Avenue have any available units?
251 Schenectady Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 251 Schenectady Avenue have?
Some of 251 Schenectady Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Schenectady Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
251 Schenectady Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Schenectady Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 251 Schenectady Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 251 Schenectady Avenue offer parking?
No, 251 Schenectady Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 251 Schenectady Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Schenectady Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Schenectady Avenue have a pool?
No, 251 Schenectady Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 251 Schenectady Avenue have accessible units?
No, 251 Schenectady Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Schenectady Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 Schenectady Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 251 Schenectady Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 251 Schenectady Avenue has units with air conditioning.
