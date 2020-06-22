251 Schenectady Avenue

Amenities
Beautifully renovated studio in the heart of the Crown Heights in Brooklyn (read: one of the hottest Brooklyn neighborhoods!)<br> <br> Live close to excellent shopping, banking, dining, and transportation, and the majestic Brower Park. Come home to the beauty of a space that includes sparkling hardwood floors, pretty exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Central A/C for added convenience, plus a gorgeous tiled bath. Be at the 2,3,4,5 subway lines in just a minute, and enjoy a quick commute to Manhattan. Pets are welcome upon approval, and the building is equipped with a laundry facility. Call or text today to view!