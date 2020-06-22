251 Schenectady Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautifully renovated studio in the heart of the Crown Heights in Brooklyn (read: one of the hottest Brooklyn neighborhoods!)<br> <br> Live close to excellent shopping, banking, dining, and transportation, and the majestic Brower Park. Come home to the beauty of a space that includes sparkling hardwood floors, pretty exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Central A/C for added convenience, plus a gorgeous tiled bath. Be at the 2,3,4,5 subway lines in just a minute, and enjoy a quick commute to Manhattan. Pets are welcome upon approval, and the building is equipped with a laundry facility. Call or text today to view!