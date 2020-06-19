251 Powers Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished range Property Amenities internet access

Furnished 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!



Furnished 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!



The home includes ac, a dishwasher high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.



Ecclectic and bright, this Queen bedroom is fully stocked with all the fixings required to make a house a home. No matter how little or long you choose to stay, enjoy luxe linens, a full size writing desk, plenty of storage and a cozy corner of Williamsburg to call your own.



The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.



The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.

The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.

These prices were generated on June 18, 2020.



See below for additional prices and date range options:



#121: Williamsburg 1 Bedroom (Queen)