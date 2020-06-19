All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 251 Powers Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
251 Powers Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:44 AM

251 Powers Street

251 Powers Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

251 Powers Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$3,119

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: http://www.google.com

Furnished 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes ac, a dishwasher high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

Ecclectic and bright, this Queen bedroom is fully stocked with all the fixings required to make a house a home. No matter how little or long you choose to stay, enjoy luxe linens, a full size writing desk, plenty of storage and a cozy corner of Williamsburg to call your own.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 18, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

#121: Williamsburg 1 Bedroom (Queen)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Powers Street have any available units?
251 Powers Street has a unit available for $3,119 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 251 Powers Street have?
Some of 251 Powers Street's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Powers Street currently offering any rent specials?
251 Powers Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Powers Street pet-friendly?
No, 251 Powers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 251 Powers Street offer parking?
No, 251 Powers Street does not offer parking.
Does 251 Powers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Powers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Powers Street have a pool?
No, 251 Powers Street does not have a pool.
Does 251 Powers Street have accessible units?
No, 251 Powers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Powers Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 Powers Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 251 Powers Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 251 Powers Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 251 Powers Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity