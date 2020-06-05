Rent Calculator
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
2501 Nostrand Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2501 Nostrand Avenue
2501 Nostrand Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2501 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11210
Flatlands
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gut Renovated 3 Bedroom apartmentKing sized bedroomsLarge KitchenLive in superProfessional Management Company*Pictures are of a similar unit in the building
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2501 Nostrand Avenue have any available units?
2501 Nostrand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn, NY
.
Is 2501 Nostrand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Nostrand Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Nostrand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Nostrand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn
.
Does 2501 Nostrand Avenue offer parking?
No, 2501 Nostrand Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Nostrand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Nostrand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Nostrand Avenue have a pool?
No, 2501 Nostrand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Nostrand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2501 Nostrand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Nostrand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Nostrand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Nostrand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 Nostrand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
