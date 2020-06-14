250 Ashland place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool table bbq/grill bike storage internet access media room valet service yoga

VIDEO UPON REQUEST!No Fee Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with separate dining nook. Great closet space, washer and dryer in unit and wonderful open views from the 48th floor. Please note this is a lease assignment available immediately - August 31, 2021 (16 month lease offering 2 months free for a May move in start date)Rent advertised is the Net price with the 2 free months $6908. Gross price is $7895. Beautifully appointed with modern design and custom elements: stainless steel appliances, oak plank wood floors, central air, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering spectacular views of Manhattan, Governors Island, Brooklyn, Queens and the water.Full service amenities include the state-of-the-art fitness studio offering daily classes and an outdoor fitness area, outdoor movie screening area, demo kitchen, barbecue area, and billiard room. The view from the 53rd floor roof deck and resident lounge will take your breath away.Right downstairs, Gotham Market at The Ashland, brings the modern dining hall to Brooklyn. The space will feature eight dining and drinking venues, and a rotating pop-up space featuring local chefs.The Ashland is centrally located, offering eclectic and exciting dining options just off Fulton in Fort Greene, with shopping destinations moments away on Smith and Atlantic. With the cultural district and Barclays all in the neighborhood, entertainment and cultural options abound. When Manhattan or farther ports-of-call beckon, 11 subway stations and the LIRR are within blocks.Amenities include:-Resident Lounges*-Fitness Center, Yoga Studio and Outdoor fitness area*-Demo Kitchen*-Stroller Parking-Special Access and discounts at Gotham Market at The Ashland-Outdoor Terraces*-Outdoor Movie Screening Area*-Barbecue Area*-Screening room*-Billiard room*Call, text or email me for more information. NYLS105300