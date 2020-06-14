All apartments in Brooklyn
250 Ashland place
250 Ashland place

250 Ashland Place · (210) 885-1767
Location

250 Ashland Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
media room
valet service
yoga
VIDEO UPON REQUEST!No Fee Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with separate dining nook. Great closet space, washer and dryer in unit and wonderful open views from the 48th floor. Please note this is a lease assignment available immediately - August 31, 2021 (16 month lease offering 2 months free for a May move in start date)Rent advertised is the Net price with the 2 free months $6908. Gross price is $7895. Beautifully appointed with modern design and custom elements: stainless steel appliances, oak plank wood floors, central air, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering spectacular views of Manhattan, Governors Island, Brooklyn, Queens and the water.Full service amenities include the state-of-the-art fitness studio offering daily classes and an outdoor fitness area, outdoor movie screening area, demo kitchen, barbecue area, and billiard room. The view from the 53rd floor roof deck and resident lounge will take your breath away.Right downstairs, Gotham Market at The Ashland, brings the modern dining hall to Brooklyn. The space will feature eight dining and drinking venues, and a rotating pop-up space featuring local chefs.The Ashland is centrally located, offering eclectic and exciting dining options just off Fulton in Fort Greene, with shopping destinations moments away on Smith and Atlantic. With the cultural district and Barclays all in the neighborhood, entertainment and cultural options abound. When Manhattan or farther ports-of-call beckon, 11 subway stations and the LIRR are within blocks.Amenities include:-Resident Lounges*-Fitness Center, Yoga Studio and Outdoor fitness area*-Demo Kitchen*-Stroller Parking-Special Access and discounts at Gotham Market at The Ashland-Outdoor Terraces*-Outdoor Movie Screening Area*-Barbecue Area*-Screening room*-Billiard room*Call, text or email me for more information. NYLS105300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Ashland place have any available units?
250 Ashland place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 250 Ashland place have?
Some of 250 Ashland place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Ashland place currently offering any rent specials?
250 Ashland place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Ashland place pet-friendly?
No, 250 Ashland place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 250 Ashland place offer parking?
Yes, 250 Ashland place does offer parking.
Does 250 Ashland place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 Ashland place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Ashland place have a pool?
No, 250 Ashland place does not have a pool.
Does 250 Ashland place have accessible units?
Yes, 250 Ashland place has accessible units.
Does 250 Ashland place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Ashland place has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Ashland place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 250 Ashland place has units with air conditioning.
