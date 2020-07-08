249 13th Street

Amenities

RECENTLY UPDATEDOPEN KITCHENSTAINLESS APPLIANCESEXPOSED BRICK* NO FEE + 1.5 MONTHS FREE!* Building accepts Insurent and Jetty services* Please note net effective rent advertised, actual rent is $2,750 + 1.5 months free on a 12 month leaseWelcome home to your COZY apartment! With such beautiful finishes, open windowed KITCHEN, and LARGE LIVING ROOM, this GLEAMING 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Park Slope is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, refinished hardwood floors and great closets throughout! The kitchen has QUARTZ countertops, premium appliances and dark wood cabinetry. All new WINDOWED bathroom with storage in both the vanity and medicine cabinet.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. On-site Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the F G R Subways and B61, B63, B67, B69, B103 Buses. Great location within walking distance of Park Slope branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, YMCA, banks, supermarkets and so much more! Guarantors welcome.