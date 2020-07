Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities carport 24hr concierge courtyard parking dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage clubhouse doorman internet access lobby media room yoga

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Call to schedule yours today. 247N7 is Brooklyns most distinctive new address. This two-tower rental development - separated by a stunning landscaped inner courtyard - features private outdoor space in select apartment homes, pristine interiors, and a fantastic amenities package. Uniquely situated to capitalize on all that Williamsburg has to offer, neighborhood highlights include famed McCarren Park, eclectic shopping, restaurants, and nightlife on Bedford Avenue. Ready to experience the best of Brooklyn? Live at 247N7.