245 Henry Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

245 Henry Street

245 Henry Street · (917) 497-0519
245 Henry Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
1 Bedroom

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$3,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE JULY 15. With an unbelievable Brooklyn Heights location and boutique co-op charm, this spacious one bedroom has everything a homeowner could wish for. Located in a pet-friendly building, the home has beautiful hardwood floors, a dining alcove, and expansive living room with space with for a desk or workstation. With windows in every room, the entire apartment fills with natural light. Double closets in the bedroom and hallway, and an additional storage closet near the dining alcove, provide plenty of space for all of your winter coats and supplies. Finally, a renovated kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances and a tastefully updated bath, complete this turn-key home - all you need is your furniture and sheets. Located in a full-service elevator building, amenities include an on-site superintendent, part-time doorman, storage, laundry room, and a reduced-fee parking garage (waitlist). The building is perfectly situated with easy access to the Promenade and Brooklyn Bridge Park, all major train lines, Montague Street and Atlantic Avenue shops and restaurants.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 245 Henry Street have any available units?
245 Henry Street has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 245 Henry Street have?
Some of 245 Henry Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Henry Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 Henry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Henry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Henry Street is pet friendly.
Does 245 Henry Street offer parking?
Yes, 245 Henry Street offers parking.
Does 245 Henry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Henry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Henry Street have a pool?
No, 245 Henry Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 Henry Street have accessible units?
No, 245 Henry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Henry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Henry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Henry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Henry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
