245 Henry Street

AVAILABLE JULY 15. With an unbelievable Brooklyn Heights location and boutique co-op charm, this spacious one bedroom has everything a homeowner could wish for. Located in a pet-friendly building, the home has beautiful hardwood floors, a dining alcove, and expansive living room with space with for a desk or workstation. With windows in every room, the entire apartment fills with natural light. Double closets in the bedroom and hallway, and an additional storage closet near the dining alcove, provide plenty of space for all of your winter coats and supplies. Finally, a renovated kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances and a tastefully updated bath, complete this turn-key home - all you need is your furniture and sheets. Located in a full-service elevator building, amenities include an on-site superintendent, part-time doorman, storage, laundry room, and a reduced-fee parking garage (waitlist). The building is perfectly situated with easy access to the Promenade and Brooklyn Bridge Park, all major train lines, Montague Street and Atlantic Avenue shops and restaurants.