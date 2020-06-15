All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 2417 Albemarle Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
2417 Albemarle Road
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:19 PM

2417 Albemarle Road

2417 Albemarle Road · (646) 207-6081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

2417 Albemarle Road, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-C · Avail. now

$2,740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
elevator
bike storage
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
1 Bedroom unit located at 2417 Albemarle Road, Hello Albemarle by seasoned developer, Hello Living, is a rental collection of stunning floor-through apartments that open onto large south-facing balconies. Enter from a private keyed elevator into a chic apartment featuring signature concrete floors and accent wall, classic black and white kitchen, energy-efficient mini-split heating and cooling system, and in-unit washer and dryer. Triple-paned floor-to-ceiling windows offer Northern views over Prospect Park and the Manhattan skyline and the Verrazano Bridge to the South from most apartments.

Residents enjoy building amenities that include a very large common rear deck, bike storage, and underground parking.

Situated in Flatbush/Prospect Lefferts Gardens within close proximity to Prospect Park, Kings County Hospital, SUNY Downstate, and the iconic Kings Theatre, Hello Albemarle offers residents convenience and a melting pot of restaurants, cafes, and shops. The B/Q train located at Church Ave or the 2/5 trains at Church Ave or Beverley Road provide residents with a quick commute to Manhattan.

The advertised price is $2,740.50 gross with no free rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Albemarle Road have any available units?
2417 Albemarle Road has a unit available for $2,740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2417 Albemarle Road have?
Some of 2417 Albemarle Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 Albemarle Road currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Albemarle Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Albemarle Road pet-friendly?
No, 2417 Albemarle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2417 Albemarle Road offer parking?
Yes, 2417 Albemarle Road does offer parking.
Does 2417 Albemarle Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2417 Albemarle Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Albemarle Road have a pool?
No, 2417 Albemarle Road does not have a pool.
Does 2417 Albemarle Road have accessible units?
No, 2417 Albemarle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Albemarle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2417 Albemarle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2417 Albemarle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2417 Albemarle Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2417 Albemarle Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity