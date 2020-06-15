Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking bike storage garage media room

1 Bedroom unit located at 2417 Albemarle Road, Hello Albemarle by seasoned developer, Hello Living, is a rental collection of stunning floor-through apartments that open onto large south-facing balconies. Enter from a private keyed elevator into a chic apartment featuring signature concrete floors and accent wall, classic black and white kitchen, energy-efficient mini-split heating and cooling system, and in-unit washer and dryer. Triple-paned floor-to-ceiling windows offer Northern views over Prospect Park and the Manhattan skyline and the Verrazano Bridge to the South from most apartments.



Residents enjoy building amenities that include a very large common rear deck, bike storage, and underground parking.



Situated in Flatbush/Prospect Lefferts Gardens within close proximity to Prospect Park, Kings County Hospital, SUNY Downstate, and the iconic Kings Theatre, Hello Albemarle offers residents convenience and a melting pot of restaurants, cafes, and shops. The B/Q train located at Church Ave or the 2/5 trains at Church Ave or Beverley Road provide residents with a quick commute to Manhattan.



The advertised price is $2,740.50 gross with no free rent.