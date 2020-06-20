All apartments in Brooklyn
2401 Nostrand Avenue
2401 Nostrand Avenue

2401 Nostrand Avenue
Location

2401 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11210
Flatlands

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Massive 1 Bedroom Live in SuperLaundry and Parking on siteHeat Hot Water Electric and Gas included in Rent**Pictures are of a similar unit in the building***Admin fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Nostrand Avenue have any available units?
2401 Nostrand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 2401 Nostrand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Nostrand Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Nostrand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Nostrand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2401 Nostrand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Nostrand Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2401 Nostrand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Nostrand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Nostrand Avenue have a pool?
No, 2401 Nostrand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Nostrand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2401 Nostrand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Nostrand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Nostrand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 Nostrand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 Nostrand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
