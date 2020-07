Amenities

some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Cozy livingroom next to massive windowed eat -in kitchen ( it can fit a large dining room table )



Pets ok upon landlord approval.



Heat and hot water included in the rent.



Amazing location, next block to R,F,G train and super fast commute to Manhattan.



Disclosure: price advertise is NET PRICE with one month free for 12 months lease. Owner would consider lower gross rent ( without month free ). Inquiry me about it.