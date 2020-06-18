Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
2370 E 2nd St 2F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
2370 E 2nd St 2F
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM
Find Out More
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2370 E 2nd St 2F
2370 East 2nd Street
·
(917) 256-9985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2370 East 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11223
Gravesend
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
2 Bedrooms
Unit Unit 2F · Avail. now
$1,700
2 Bed · 1 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful large 2 br 1 bath on 2nd floor - Property Id: 304358
Beautiful large two bedroom one bath second-floor apartment available
Tenant responsible for utilities
Showing today 7/5/2020
Please call for appointments 917-256-9985
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304358
Property Id 304358
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5870871)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2370 E 2nd St 2F have any available units?
2370 E 2nd St 2F has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2370 E 2nd St 2F have?
Some of 2370 E 2nd St 2F's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2370 E 2nd St 2F currently offering any rent specials?
2370 E 2nd St 2F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2370 E 2nd St 2F pet-friendly?
No, 2370 E 2nd St 2F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn
.
Does 2370 E 2nd St 2F offer parking?
No, 2370 E 2nd St 2F does not offer parking.
Does 2370 E 2nd St 2F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2370 E 2nd St 2F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2370 E 2nd St 2F have a pool?
No, 2370 E 2nd St 2F does not have a pool.
Does 2370 E 2nd St 2F have accessible units?
No, 2370 E 2nd St 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 2370 E 2nd St 2F have units with dishwashers?
No, 2370 E 2nd St 2F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2370 E 2nd St 2F have units with air conditioning?
No, 2370 E 2nd St 2F does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Similar Pages
Brooklyn 1 Bedrooms
Brooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with Gyms
Brooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Bronx, NY
Queens, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Yonkers, NY
Hoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJ
West New York, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Williamsburg
Flatbush
Downtown Brooklyn
Sheepshead Bay
Greenpoint
Clinton Hill
Fort Greene
Prospect Heights
Apartments Near Colleges
LIU Brooklyn
Brooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn College
CUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College