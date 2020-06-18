All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

2370 E 2nd St 2F

2370 East 2nd Street · (917) 256-9985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2370 East 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11223
Gravesend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful large 2 br 1 bath on 2nd floor - Property Id: 304358

Beautiful large two bedroom one bath second-floor apartment available

Tenant responsible for utilities

Showing today 7/5/2020

Please call for appointments 917-256-9985
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304358
Property Id 304358

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5870871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2370 E 2nd St 2F have any available units?
2370 E 2nd St 2F has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2370 E 2nd St 2F have?
Some of 2370 E 2nd St 2F's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2370 E 2nd St 2F currently offering any rent specials?
2370 E 2nd St 2F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2370 E 2nd St 2F pet-friendly?
No, 2370 E 2nd St 2F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2370 E 2nd St 2F offer parking?
No, 2370 E 2nd St 2F does not offer parking.
Does 2370 E 2nd St 2F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2370 E 2nd St 2F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2370 E 2nd St 2F have a pool?
No, 2370 E 2nd St 2F does not have a pool.
Does 2370 E 2nd St 2F have accessible units?
No, 2370 E 2nd St 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 2370 E 2nd St 2F have units with dishwashers?
No, 2370 E 2nd St 2F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2370 E 2nd St 2F have units with air conditioning?
No, 2370 E 2nd St 2F does not have units with air conditioning.

