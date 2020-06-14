Amenities

Extraordinary Opportunity to Start a Successful Business on McCarren Park this Spring! Primetime Williamsburg Parkside Retail Space with 25 ft. of PRIME Commercial Frontage and Outdoor Seating, right on the Park. Hot off the Press....MTA's Planned L Train Shutdown Will NOT Happen!236 North 12th Street is approximately 25' X 86' and features: ~2,200 SF of interior square footage, 17'+ ceiling height, and exposed brick. Parkside outdoor seating can accommodate 25+! To be delivered in white box condition for February 1st Occupancy. Directly across the street from Williamsburg's McCarren Park, the location cannot be matched.North 12th Street's central location is just several blocks from the Bedford L & Nassau G Subway lines, Greenpoint, and the Williamsburg Waterfront. It just does not get any better....being surrounded by some of the densest, most expensive commercial and residential real estate in the country, housing limitless expendable income. There are countless new developments, residential, commercial and hotels rising on a daily basis on every side and in every direction such as The William Vale, Wythe Hotel, Hoxton, and The Pod.Located in the epicenter of Williamsburg Northside, it is no longer only for locals. This Food, Tourist and Shopping Mecca has seen a dramatic revolution that is on par with the top destinations in all of NYC. Major retailers & national tenants who have all settled in this trendy neighborhood: (just to name a few) Apple, Equinox, WeWork, Citibank, Starbucks, Duane Reade, HSBC, J. Crew, Ralph Lauren, Madewell. Simply put, it's a rare opportunity for a serious business....Do not miss out!Suitable pop-ups and short term leasing will be considered. Please inquire for more details!