All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 236 North 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
236 North 12th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

236 North 12th Street

236 North 12th Street · (718) 422-2506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

236 North 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit COMM · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Extraordinary Opportunity to Start a Successful Business on McCarren Park this Spring! Primetime Williamsburg Parkside Retail Space with 25 ft. of PRIME Commercial Frontage and Outdoor Seating, right on the Park. Hot off the Press....MTA's Planned L Train Shutdown Will NOT Happen!236 North 12th Street is approximately 25' X 86' and features: ~2,200 SF of interior square footage, 17'+ ceiling height, and exposed brick. Parkside outdoor seating can accommodate 25+! To be delivered in white box condition for February 1st Occupancy. Directly across the street from Williamsburg's McCarren Park, the location cannot be matched.North 12th Street's central location is just several blocks from the Bedford L & Nassau G Subway lines, Greenpoint, and the Williamsburg Waterfront. It just does not get any better....being surrounded by some of the densest, most expensive commercial and residential real estate in the country, housing limitless expendable income. There are countless new developments, residential, commercial and hotels rising on a daily basis on every side and in every direction such as The William Vale, Wythe Hotel, Hoxton, and The Pod.Located in the epicenter of Williamsburg Northside, it is no longer only for locals. This Food, Tourist and Shopping Mecca has seen a dramatic revolution that is on par with the top destinations in all of NYC. Major retailers & national tenants who have all settled in this trendy neighborhood: (just to name a few) Apple, Equinox, WeWork, Citibank, Starbucks, Duane Reade, HSBC, J. Crew, Ralph Lauren, Madewell. Simply put, it's a rare opportunity for a serious business....Do not miss out!Suitable pop-ups and short term leasing will be considered. Please inquire for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 North 12th Street have any available units?
236 North 12th Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 236 North 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
236 North 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 North 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 236 North 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 236 North 12th Street offer parking?
No, 236 North 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 236 North 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 North 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 North 12th Street have a pool?
No, 236 North 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 236 North 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 236 North 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 236 North 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 North 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 236 North 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 North 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 236 North 12th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity