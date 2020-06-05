232 Adelphi Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel gym air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system elevator gym bike storage hot tub media room tennis court

Rarely available | Live in a historic and architectural work of art!



Built in 1886, this re-envisioned Gothic Revival was converted, in 2015, to provide the most luxurious and unique apartments available throughout New York City. No expense was spared, nor any detail overlooked, in the painstaking renovation that restored this majestic property to its original glory enhanced by contemporary design and modern convenience.



Rarely available, Residence 7 offers a one-of-a-kind living experience. Distinguished by spectacular architectural elements, this duplexed 2 bedroom + home office, 2.5 bath home sits on the corner of the rectory building, offering an expansive and light filled living area.



The luxuriant private quarters provide two well proportioned bedrooms, the master with a spa inspired en-suite.



Residence features:



- 2-bedrooms + home office (duplex configuration perfect for working from home!)

- Conscientiously restored and elegant living space rarely seen in a rental property

- Exposed brick

- Chef's kitchen

- Wide plank, custom-stained wood flooring

- Spa inspired bathrooms

- Zoned, fully programmable central heating and air

- Videocom

- Dedicated superintendent



Building Features:



- Gym

- Bicycle storage

- Manicured garden

- Elevator



Located in the heart of Fort Greene, on a tree-lined street that typifies brownstone Brooklyn, the property is a short two block stroll from Fort Greene Park, with its tennis courts, jogging path, farmers market and multiple leafy green spaces. Myrtle and Dekalb Avenues are likewise teeming with nightlife and dining options, but should you need to travel further, the G and C trains are a fewblocks away.



BAM Cultural District is but a short walk. There you'll find an ever-blossoming array of theaters, galleries, restaurants, beer gardens and the one and only sports/entertainment venue, Barclay Center. Neighboring Atlantic Terminal provides a myriad of subway lines as well as the LIRR.,This one-of-a-kind duplex apartment is set in a newly renovated Gothic Revival in Fort Greene, a truly unique and special home in an unbeatable Brooklyn location.



The vaulting brick cathedral at 232 Adelphi was originally built in 1888; now it has been transformed into twelve magnificent private residences.



Unit no. 7 is a duplex unit providing two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The apartment retains magnificent architectural evidence of its past ecclesiastical life such as lovely oversized arched windows mixed in with contemporary features, including exposed brick, reclaimed hardwood flooring, and a designer kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances. The apartment has also been outfitted with a full suite of modern amenities, including Nest alarm system, videocom, and fully programmable central heating/air. The bathrooms have been built to luxuriant standards. The spaciousness of the living spaces are complimented by an expansive private recreational room as well as ample closet space for all your belongings.



The building's common areas include a full gym, free laundry, bicycle storage, elevator, and a manicured garden.



The property is located right in the heart of Fort Greene, on a tree-lined street that typifies brownstone Brooklyn. Two blocks away is Fort Greene Park, with its tennis courts, jogging path, farmers market and multiple leafy green spaces, while the BAM Cultural District is a few minutes walk south. There you'll find an ever-blossoming array of theaters, galleries, restaurants and beer gardens. Myrtle and Dekalb Avenues are likewise teeming with nightlife and dining options, but should you need to travel further, the G and C trains are a blocks away. The Barclay Center and neighboring Atlantic Terminal, with a myriad of subway lines as well as the LIRR, are just a short walk.