Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:13 AM

232 Adelphi Street

232 Adelphi Street · (516) 512-0898
Location

232 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$7,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
elevator
gym
bike storage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Rarely available | Live in a historic and architectural work of art!

Built in 1886, this re-envisioned Gothic Revival was converted, in 2015, to provide the most luxurious and unique apartments available throughout New York City. No expense was spared, nor any detail overlooked, in the painstaking renovation that restored this majestic property to its original glory enhanced by contemporary design and modern convenience.

Rarely available, Residence 7 offers a one-of-a-kind living experience. Distinguished by spectacular architectural elements, this duplexed 2 bedroom + home office, 2.5 bath home sits on the corner of the rectory building, offering an expansive and light filled living area.

The luxuriant private quarters provide two well proportioned bedrooms, the master with a spa inspired en-suite.

Residence features:

- 2-bedrooms + home office (duplex configuration perfect for working from home!)
- Conscientiously restored and elegant living space rarely seen in a rental property
- Exposed brick
- Chef's kitchen
- Wide plank, custom-stained wood flooring
- Spa inspired bathrooms
- Zoned, fully programmable central heating and air
- Videocom
- Dedicated superintendent

Building Features:

- Gym
- Bicycle storage
- Manicured garden
- Elevator

Located in the heart of Fort Greene, on a tree-lined street that typifies brownstone Brooklyn, the property is a short two block stroll from Fort Greene Park, with its tennis courts, jogging path, farmers market and multiple leafy green spaces. Myrtle and Dekalb Avenues are likewise teeming with nightlife and dining options, but should you need to travel further, the G and C trains are a fewblocks away.

BAM Cultural District is but a short walk. There you'll find an ever-blossoming array of theaters, galleries, restaurants, beer gardens and the one and only sports/entertainment venue, Barclay Center. Neighboring Atlantic Terminal provides a myriad of subway lines as well as the LIRR.,This one-of-a-kind duplex apartment is set in a newly renovated Gothic Revival in Fort Greene, a truly unique and special home in an unbeatable Brooklyn location.

The vaulting brick cathedral at 232 Adelphi was originally built in 1888; now it has been transformed into twelve magnificent private residences.

Unit no. 7 is a duplex unit providing two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The apartment retains magnificent architectural evidence of its past ecclesiastical life such as lovely oversized arched windows mixed in with contemporary features, including exposed brick, reclaimed hardwood flooring, and a designer kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances. The apartment has also been outfitted with a full suite of modern amenities, including Nest alarm system, videocom, and fully programmable central heating/air. The bathrooms have been built to luxuriant standards. The spaciousness of the living spaces are complimented by an expansive private recreational room as well as ample closet space for all your belongings.

The building's common areas include a full gym, free laundry, bicycle storage, elevator, and a manicured garden.

The property is located right in the heart of Fort Greene, on a tree-lined street that typifies brownstone Brooklyn. Two blocks away is Fort Greene Park, with its tennis courts, jogging path, farmers market and multiple leafy green spaces, while the BAM Cultural District is a few minutes walk south. There you'll find an ever-blossoming array of theaters, galleries, restaurants and beer gardens. Myrtle and Dekalb Avenues are likewise teeming with nightlife and dining options, but should you need to travel further, the G and C trains are a blocks away. The Barclay Center and neighboring Atlantic Terminal, with a myriad of subway lines as well as the LIRR, are just a short walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Adelphi Street have any available units?
232 Adelphi Street has a unit available for $7,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 232 Adelphi Street have?
Some of 232 Adelphi Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Adelphi Street currently offering any rent specials?
232 Adelphi Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Adelphi Street pet-friendly?
No, 232 Adelphi Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 232 Adelphi Street offer parking?
No, 232 Adelphi Street does not offer parking.
Does 232 Adelphi Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Adelphi Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Adelphi Street have a pool?
No, 232 Adelphi Street does not have a pool.
Does 232 Adelphi Street have accessible units?
No, 232 Adelphi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Adelphi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Adelphi Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Adelphi Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 232 Adelphi Street has units with air conditioning.
