All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 23 menahan street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
23 menahan street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:09 AM

23 menahan street

23 Menahan Street · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

23 Menahan Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
Modern deluxe building in Bushwick's newest development on the Corner of Menahan Street and Evergreen Ave! Gorgeous Duplex apartment! Place comes with HUGE Finished basement great for workspace! - condo style finishings - Modern Kitchen with dishwasher, Great closet space and extra storage closets, BEDROOMS FIT QUEEN SIZE BEDS and have good light!Elevator building offering a ton of amenities - Landscaped & Furnished ROOF DECK Shared Courtyard, GYM, Laundry Room, Indoor Garage Parking, Bike Room,Pet Spa!NO BROKER FEEVideo Intercom system Central Air and HeatShowing by Appointment - Available ASAPGarage ParkingNet rent advertised. rennit3898

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 menahan street have any available units?
23 menahan street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 23 menahan street have?
Some of 23 menahan street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 menahan street currently offering any rent specials?
23 menahan street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 menahan street pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 menahan street is pet friendly.
Does 23 menahan street offer parking?
Yes, 23 menahan street does offer parking.
Does 23 menahan street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 menahan street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 menahan street have a pool?
No, 23 menahan street does not have a pool.
Does 23 menahan street have accessible units?
No, 23 menahan street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 menahan street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 menahan street has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 menahan street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23 menahan street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 23 menahan street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity