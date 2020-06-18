23 menahan street

Amenities
Modern deluxe building in Bushwick's newest development on the Corner of Menahan Street and Evergreen Ave! Gorgeous Duplex apartment! Place comes with HUGE Finished basement great for workspace! - condo style finishings - Modern Kitchen with dishwasher, Great closet space and extra storage closets, BEDROOMS FIT QUEEN SIZE BEDS and have good light!Elevator building offering a ton of amenities - Landscaped & Furnished ROOF DECK Shared Courtyard, GYM, Laundry Room, Indoor Garage Parking, Bike Room,Pet Spa!NO BROKER FEEVideo Intercom system Central Air and HeatShowing by Appointment - Available ASAPGarage ParkingNet rent advertised. rennit3898