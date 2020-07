Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel range

MODERN 2BED/2BATH IN WILLIAMSBURG



WHAT WE LIKE:

- Two bedrooms

- 2 slick bathrooms with deep soaking tubs

- Located in a lively area of Williamsburg, near restaurants, cafes & shopping

- Roof access with Manhattan views

- Southern exposure gets great light

- Closets in each bedroom

- Laundry in the building

- Central heat/AC

- Few blocks to L at Graham Ave or Grand St



WHAT TO KNOW:

- Guarantors accepted

- Central location



THE GOODS:

- Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher installed

- Pets are welcome

- Gut renovated building

- Hardwood floors



This is no ordinary apartment! Renting through us means:

- No fees whatsoever

- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time

- Free mobile rent payments

- Access to neighborhood perks and events