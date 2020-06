Amenities

Charming Stuyvesant Heights 1 Bedroom.



This sunny, newly-renovated 1 bedroom apartment with 9.5' ceilings and hardwood floors is in a great location close to the Nostrand Avenue A/C subway. Living/dining room has bay windows that look out onto one of the loveliest blocks of Hancock Street. Double frosted glass doors open into the bedroom with a double closet. Separate windowed kitchen has lots of storage. Basement laundry room. Video intercom security system, and heat and hot water included in your rent.



Video tour at https://youtu.be/ckPE_pAo5Uc