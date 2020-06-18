All apartments in Brooklyn
225 Avenue M
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:52 AM

225 Avenue M

225 Avenue M · (347) 427-5396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 Avenue M, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Midwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!

Boutique luxury building with private elevator access up to the apartment!

Building Features:
- Kitchen includes an oversized island, stone countertops, and Samsung appliances
- Central cooling and heating with NEST thermostat's
- Private elevator access opens up to your apartment
- Luxury bathroom design with deep soaking tub
- Each apartment is assigned one parking spot
- Rooftop access
- Pets upon approval
- 1 Block to the F and Q trains
- Net rent advertised, gross monthly rent is $4,000 with 1 month FREE

Why rent through Keyo?
- No broker fee
- See apartments on your own time with our Uber-like tour experience
- Apply on the go and use a single lightning-fast application for all the apartments you like right from our app
- Get access to cool events when you pay rent through the app

Need To Know:
- Free hot water
- Guarantors accepted

Building Features:
- Elevator
- Restaurants nearby
- Virtual doorman
- Close to Grocery Stores

Unit Amenities:
- Dishwasher
- Hardwood floors
- Microwave
- Queen size br
- South Facing
- Stainless steel appliances
- Balcony in Unit
- High Ceilings
- Washer/Dryer in Unit
- Natural Light
- Renovated Bathroom
- Renovated Kitchen
- Video Intercom

P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5102239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Avenue M have any available units?
225 Avenue M doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 225 Avenue M have?
Some of 225 Avenue M's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Avenue M currently offering any rent specials?
225 Avenue M isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Avenue M pet-friendly?
No, 225 Avenue M is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 225 Avenue M offer parking?
Yes, 225 Avenue M does offer parking.
Does 225 Avenue M have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Avenue M offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Avenue M have a pool?
No, 225 Avenue M does not have a pool.
Does 225 Avenue M have accessible units?
No, 225 Avenue M does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Avenue M have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Avenue M has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Avenue M have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Avenue M does not have units with air conditioning.
