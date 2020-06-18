225 Avenue M

Amenities
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!
Boutique luxury building with private elevator access up to the apartment!
Building Features:
- Kitchen includes an oversized island, stone countertops, and Samsung appliances
- Central cooling and heating with NEST thermostat's
- Private elevator access opens up to your apartment
- Luxury bathroom design with deep soaking tub
- Each apartment is assigned one parking spot
- Rooftop access
- Pets upon approval
- 1 Block to the F and Q trains
- Net rent advertised, gross monthly rent is $4,000 with 1 month FREE
Need To Know:
- Free hot water
- Guarantors accepted
Building Features:
- Elevator
- Restaurants nearby
- Virtual doorman
- Close to Grocery Stores
Unit Amenities:
- Dishwasher
- Hardwood floors
- Microwave
- Queen size br
- South Facing
- Stainless steel appliances
- Balcony in Unit
- High Ceilings
- Washer/Dryer in Unit
- Natural Light
- Renovated Bathroom
- Renovated Kitchen
- Video Intercom
No Pets Allowed
