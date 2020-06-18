225 Avenue M

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator parking

To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!



Boutique luxury building with private elevator access up to the apartment!



Building Features:

- Kitchen includes an oversized island, stone countertops, and Samsung appliances

- Central cooling and heating with NEST thermostat's

- Private elevator access opens up to your apartment

- Luxury bathroom design with deep soaking tub

- Each apartment is assigned one parking spot

- Rooftop access

- Pets upon approval

- 1 Block to the F and Q trains

- Net rent advertised, gross monthly rent is $4,000 with 1 month FREE



Need To Know:

- Free hot water

- Guarantors accepted



No Pets Allowed



