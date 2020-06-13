All apartments in Brooklyn
223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor

223 Scholes Street · (212) 729-1867
Location

223 Scholes Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to 223 Scholes!

Spacious renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath apartment around 1000sqf in East Williamsburg. New flooring, modern kitchen with new appliances. New AC! Outdoor space, new washer and dryer in the unit.

This large and airy unit with two entrances, features an ample layout with a large sized living area, an ample dining area and kitchen, laundry room with plenty storage space, and two bedrooms that can easily fit king /queen sized beds and extra furniture.

Two blocks away from L train on Grand Ave and Montrose Ave Station and minutes away from Manhattan. Very close proximity to JMZ & G trains. Tons of area restaurants and a short ride to Bedford for plenty of nightlife and restaurant options. Great value for a convenient location.

No Brokers Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor have any available units?
223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor have?
Some of 223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor currently offering any rent specials?
223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor pet-friendly?
No, 223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor offer parking?
No, 223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor does not offer parking.
Does 223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor have a pool?
No, 223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor does not have a pool.
Does 223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor have accessible units?
No, 223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor has units with air conditioning.
