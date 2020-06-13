223 Scholes Street - Ground, Ground Floor

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to 223 Scholes!



Spacious renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath apartment around 1000sqf in East Williamsburg. New flooring, modern kitchen with new appliances. New AC! Outdoor space, new washer and dryer in the unit.



This large and airy unit with two entrances, features an ample layout with a large sized living area, an ample dining area and kitchen, laundry room with plenty storage space, and two bedrooms that can easily fit king /queen sized beds and extra furniture.



Two blocks away from L train on Grand Ave and Montrose Ave Station and minutes away from Manhattan. Very close proximity to JMZ & G trains. Tons of area restaurants and a short ride to Bedford for plenty of nightlife and restaurant options. Great value for a convenient location.



No Brokers Fee.