NO FEE: 2225 DITMAS AVE 2C 1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 296447



$200 VISA GIFT CARD BEING OFFERED!!!



NO BROKER FEE!!!



This LARGE 1 bedroom apartment is located in an elevator/laundry room building.



The apartment features:

-a spacious living area

-king size bedroom with closet

-real hardwood floors

-separate kitchen

-large bathroom

-resident super

-very clean building



All Pets ALLOWED NO FEE



ALL Guarantors (corporate and international) are allowed.



Let's make this beauty your next home!



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296447

Property Id 296447



