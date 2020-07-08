219 Malcolm X Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated 4 Bedroom Duplex with Private Outdoor Space!



Unit features a spacious living room perfect for entertaining with recessed skylight, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher, queen size bedrooms that can easily fit a dresser, desk and plenty of closet space, 2 brand new modern subway tiled bathrooms and new wide-plank wood flooring.



Laundry in unit



Close proximity to A, C and J Trains.



Email for viewings



Advertised rent is Net rent with 1 month free on a 12 month lease.