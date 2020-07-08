219 Malcolm X Boulevard

Amenities
Beautifully renovated 4 Bedroom Duplex with Private Outdoor Space!
Unit features a spacious living room perfect for entertaining with recessed skylight, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher, queen size bedrooms that can easily fit a dresser, desk and plenty of closet space, 2 brand new modern subway tiled bathrooms and new wide-plank wood flooring.
Laundry in unit
Close proximity to A, C and J Trains.
Email for viewings
Advertised rent is Net rent with 1 month free on a 12 month lease.