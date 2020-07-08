All apartments in Brooklyn
219 Malcolm X Boulevard
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

219 Malcolm X Boulevard

219 Malcolm X Boulevard · (516) 859-1484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

219 Malcolm X Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$3,350

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 4 Bedroom Duplex with Private Outdoor Space!

Unit features a spacious living room perfect for entertaining with recessed skylight, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher, queen size bedrooms that can easily fit a dresser, desk and plenty of closet space, 2 brand new modern subway tiled bathrooms and new wide-plank wood flooring.

Laundry in unit

Close proximity to A, C and J Trains.

Email for viewings

Advertised rent is Net rent with 1 month free on a 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Malcolm X Boulevard have any available units?
219 Malcolm X Boulevard has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 219 Malcolm X Boulevard have?
Some of 219 Malcolm X Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Malcolm X Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
219 Malcolm X Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Malcolm X Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 219 Malcolm X Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 219 Malcolm X Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 219 Malcolm X Boulevard offers parking.
Does 219 Malcolm X Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 Malcolm X Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Malcolm X Boulevard have a pool?
No, 219 Malcolm X Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 219 Malcolm X Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 219 Malcolm X Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Malcolm X Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Malcolm X Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Malcolm X Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Malcolm X Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
