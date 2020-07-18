Rent Calculator
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
2155 Kimball St 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2155 Kimball St 3
2155 Kimball Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2155 Kimball Street, Brooklyn, NY 11234
Marine Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2 br 2 bath top fl with roof top deck - Property Id: 306648
Gorgeous huge 2 br 2 full bath brand new condo available on top floor With Terrace
Utilities not included
Showing today 7/5/2020
Please call for appointments 917-256-9985
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306648
Property Id 306648
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5913425)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2155 Kimball St 3 have any available units?
2155 Kimball St 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn, NY
.
What amenities does 2155 Kimball St 3 have?
Some of 2155 Kimball St 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2155 Kimball St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2155 Kimball St 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 Kimball St 3 pet-friendly?
No, 2155 Kimball St 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn
.
Does 2155 Kimball St 3 offer parking?
No, 2155 Kimball St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2155 Kimball St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 Kimball St 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 Kimball St 3 have a pool?
No, 2155 Kimball St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2155 Kimball St 3 have accessible units?
No, 2155 Kimball St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 Kimball St 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2155 Kimball St 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2155 Kimball St 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2155 Kimball St 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
