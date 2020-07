Amenities

NO FEE! This is a lease break with discounted rent until March 2021. Newly renovated 1 bedroom in with brand new stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. The living area is spacious enough for a large table and a couch. Bedroom can comfortably fit a queen size bed and room for more. Large windows throughout the apartment offering plenty of natural light. Heat and hot water included. Pets OK. Newly renovated lobby. Industry City, with all it offers, is just a block and a half away. The nearby D/N express and R local trains at the 36th Street Station allow for quick commutes to Manhattan and other parts of Brooklyn. Contact me for a viewing today!