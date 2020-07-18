All apartments in Brooklyn
2113 Dean Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

2113 Dean Street

2113 Dean Street · (917) 517-6410
Location

2113 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Ocean Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
2113 Dean Street is a 2-Family semi-detach home, sitting on a 20x110 lot, comprised of an Owner's Duplex and a Garden Residence. No expense was spared in renovating 2113 Dean Street, a triple mint-condition home in prime Crown Heights with the added convenience of a private parking driveway for two (2) cars and a private garden.

Featuring hi-end finishes that one would find in a house at twice its price, 2113 Dean Street is a majestic and turnkey residence that is both a comfortable home and entertainer's dream.

Garden Residence: 900sf comprised of 2 bedrooms, one bath. Expansive living room with dining area and fully equipped kitchen. Access to garden and parking is private and direct.

Space, layout, and hi-end finishes are the ultimate luxuries at 2113 Dean Street. Nestled in the vibrant Crown Heights region of Brooklyn, 2113 Dean Street is just a short walk to the Weeksville Heritage Center, Hunterfly Road Houses, and slew of eclectic restaurants. For quick access into Manhattan, you're a hop, skip, and a jump from the A train at Ralph Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Dean Street have any available units?
2113 Dean Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2113 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Dean Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 2113 Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2113 Dean Street offer parking?
Yes, 2113 Dean Street offers parking.
Does 2113 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 Dean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 2113 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 2113 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 2113 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 Dean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2113 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2113 Dean Street does not have units with air conditioning.
