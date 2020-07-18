Amenities

2113 Dean Street is a 2-Family semi-detach home, sitting on a 20x110 lot, comprised of an Owner's Duplex and a Garden Residence. No expense was spared in renovating 2113 Dean Street, a triple mint-condition home in prime Crown Heights with the added convenience of a private parking driveway for two (2) cars and a private garden.



Featuring hi-end finishes that one would find in a house at twice its price, 2113 Dean Street is a majestic and turnkey residence that is both a comfortable home and entertainer's dream.



Garden Residence: 900sf comprised of 2 bedrooms, one bath. Expansive living room with dining area and fully equipped kitchen. Access to garden and parking is private and direct.



Space, layout, and hi-end finishes are the ultimate luxuries at 2113 Dean Street. Nestled in the vibrant Crown Heights region of Brooklyn, 2113 Dean Street is just a short walk to the Weeksville Heritage Center, Hunterfly Road Houses, and slew of eclectic restaurants. For quick access into Manhattan, you're a hop, skip, and a jump from the A train at Ralph Ave.