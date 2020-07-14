211 Nassau Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FULLY RENOVATED TOP FLOOR APARTMENT WITH CONDO FINISHES. PERFECT FOR ROOMMATES OR FAMILIES





WHAT WE LIKE:



- 2 king size bedrooms, 1 queen

- Across the street from McGolrick Park

- Closets in each room

- Pets welcome!

- Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops

- Washer/Dryer in unit

- Steps to G train at Nassau or a short walk to L Graham stop

- Centrally located near grocery stores, cafes & restaurants

- Built-in Bluetooth speakers in the living room

- Roof access



WHAT TO KNOW:



- 3rd fl walk-up

- Guarantors accepted

- Additional storage available in the building



THE GOODS:



- Slick bathroom design with a JetSpa shower head

- High ceilings with skylights

- Hardwood floors

- Bar seating

- Ample cabinets

- Dishwasher

- Building equipped with new security camera system





This is no ordinary apartment! Renting through us means:

- No fees whatsoever

- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time

- Free mobile rent payments

- Access to neighborhood perks and events