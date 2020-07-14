Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 211 Nassau Avenue.
FULLY RENOVATED TOP FLOOR APARTMENT WITH CONDO FINISHES. PERFECT FOR ROOMMATES OR FAMILIES\n\n\nWHAT WE LIKE: \n\n- 2 king size bedrooms, 1 queen \n- Across the street from McGolrick Park\n- Closets in each room\n- Pets welcome!\n- Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops\n- Washer/Dryer in unit\n- Steps to G train at Nassau or a short walk to L Graham stop\n- Centrally located near grocery stores, cafes & restaurants \n- Built-in Bluetooth speakers in the living room\n- Roof access\n\nWHAT TO KNOW: \n\n- 3rd fl walk-up\n- Guarantors accepted\n- Additional storage available in the building\n\nTHE GOODS:\n\n- Slick bathroom design with a JetSpa shower head\n- High ceilings with skylights\n- Hardwood floors\n- Bar seating\n- Ample cabinets\n- Dishwasher\n- Building equipped with new security camera system\n\n\nThis is no ordinary apartment! Renting through us means:\n- No fees whatsoever\n- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time\n- Free mobile rent payments\n- Access to neighborhood perks and events
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
Storage Details: Available in the building
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 211 Nassau Avenue have any available units?
211 Nassau Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 211 Nassau Avenue have?
Some of 211 Nassau Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Nassau Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
211 Nassau Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Nassau Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Nassau Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 211 Nassau Avenue offer parking?
No, 211 Nassau Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 211 Nassau Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Nassau Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Nassau Avenue have a pool?
No, 211 Nassau Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 211 Nassau Avenue have accessible units?
No, 211 Nassau Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Nassau Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Nassau Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Nassau Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 211 Nassau Avenue has units with air conditioning.