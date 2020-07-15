Rent Calculator
All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 210 Avenue N E2.
Home
Brooklyn, NY
210 Avenue N E2
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:10 AM
210 Avenue N E2
210 Avenue N
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
210 Avenue N, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Midwood
Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
a beautiful 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Brooklyn next to public transportation and shopping centers, tenant is responsible for electric and cooking gas FOR RENT BY OWNER
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 210 Avenue N E2 have any available units?
210 Avenue N E2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn, NY
.
What amenities does 210 Avenue N E2 have?
Some of 210 Avenue N E2's amenities include hardwood floors, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 210 Avenue N E2 currently offering any rent specials?
210 Avenue N E2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Avenue N E2 pet-friendly?
No, 210 Avenue N E2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn
.
Does 210 Avenue N E2 offer parking?
No, 210 Avenue N E2 does not offer parking.
Does 210 Avenue N E2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Avenue N E2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Avenue N E2 have a pool?
No, 210 Avenue N E2 does not have a pool.
Does 210 Avenue N E2 have accessible units?
No, 210 Avenue N E2 does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Avenue N E2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Avenue N E2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Avenue N E2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Avenue N E2 does not have units with air conditioning.
