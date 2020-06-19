All apartments in Brooklyn
21 India Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

21 India Street

21 India St · (718) 682-8566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 India St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2108 · Avail. now

$2,864

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Front door ferry stop.Offering 3 months free on a 15-month lease and 1 month OP.REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR GOOD CREDIT SCORES*6 MONTH TRANSIT CREDIT FOR SUBWAY AND/OR FERRY*First Deal: 1 month OPSecond Deal: 1.25 month OPThird Deal & Subsequent Deals: 1.5 month OPThis east facing studio residence features ample light and outdoor space with oversized windows allowing for openness unmatched throughout its incredible Brooklyn neighborhood. The wide plank walnut floors and over 9-foot ceilings, highlight a natural palate. Your seamless kitchen is outfitted with classic white Caesarstone countertops and white herringbone tiled backsplash alongside a Maytag appliance package including gas cook-top, range hood, dishwasher, refrigerator and a Bosch washer/dryer. The master bathroom offers a walnut vanity with custom recessed mirrored medicine cabinet, floor-to-ceiling herringbone tile with black accent trim and matte black fixtures.The Greenpoint is a collection of brand-new studio to three bedroom luxury rental residences located on Brooklyn's East River waterfront. These thoughtfully designed residences offer a contemporary home with airy living spaces and excellent natural light. An amenity-rich lifestyle awaits with 30,000 square feet of space to live, work and play while the NYC Ferry is just outside your door offering convenient and direct access to Midtown Manhattan, Wall Street, Williamsburg, Long Island City and more. Strolling along the waterside boardwalks at twilight, you'll feel all that makes Greenpoint a magical home.* Pricing reflects monthly payable legal rent net of one-time temporary concession.** OP may not exceed 1.5 months. Offer is subject to change and/or termination, for any or no reason, at any time, without any notice, in sole discretion of Owner. Broker must make sure to verify what, if any, incentives are in effect and available at the time of renting. Concession applies for leases signed between January 13, 2020 through February 29, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 India Street have any available units?
21 India Street has a unit available for $2,864 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 India Street have?
Some of 21 India Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 India Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 India Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 India Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 India Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 21 India Street offer parking?
Yes, 21 India Street does offer parking.
Does 21 India Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 India Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 India Street have a pool?
No, 21 India Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 India Street have accessible units?
No, 21 India Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 India Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 India Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 India Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 India Street does not have units with air conditioning.
