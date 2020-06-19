21 India Street

Amenities

Front door ferry stop.Offering 3 months free on a 15-month lease and 1 month OP.REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR GOOD CREDIT SCORES*6 MONTH TRANSIT CREDIT FOR SUBWAY AND/OR FERRY*First Deal: 1 month OPSecond Deal: 1.25 month OPThird Deal & Subsequent Deals: 1.5 month OPThis east facing studio residence features ample light and outdoor space with oversized windows allowing for openness unmatched throughout its incredible Brooklyn neighborhood. The wide plank walnut floors and over 9-foot ceilings, highlight a natural palate. Your seamless kitchen is outfitted with classic white Caesarstone countertops and white herringbone tiled backsplash alongside a Maytag appliance package including gas cook-top, range hood, dishwasher, refrigerator and a Bosch washer/dryer. The master bathroom offers a walnut vanity with custom recessed mirrored medicine cabinet, floor-to-ceiling herringbone tile with black accent trim and matte black fixtures.The Greenpoint is a collection of brand-new studio to three bedroom luxury rental residences located on Brooklyn's East River waterfront. These thoughtfully designed residences offer a contemporary home with airy living spaces and excellent natural light. An amenity-rich lifestyle awaits with 30,000 square feet of space to live, work and play while the NYC Ferry is just outside your door offering convenient and direct access to Midtown Manhattan, Wall Street, Williamsburg, Long Island City and more. Strolling along the waterside boardwalks at twilight, you'll feel all that makes Greenpoint a magical home.* Pricing reflects monthly payable legal rent net of one-time temporary concession.** OP may not exceed 1.5 months. Offer is subject to change and/or termination, for any or no reason, at any time, without any notice, in sole discretion of Owner. Broker must make sure to verify what, if any, incentives are in effect and available at the time of renting. Concession applies for leases signed between January 13, 2020 through February 29, 2020.