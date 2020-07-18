209 Lincoln Place

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

APPLICATION UNDER BOARD REVIEW - Gracious & Spacious! This one-bedroom coop apartment is available for rent in prime Park Slope. Situated in a classic pre-war building, this unit features a modern eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar for stool seating, stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), granite counters and abundant cabinet & shelf storage space. The living/dining room offers plenty of space to spread out comfortably - ideal for a sectional sofa, a generously sized dining table and ample room for a desk. A large bedroom, updated bathroom, hardwood floors and closets/storage throughout the apartment complete the picture. This building includes: an elevator, doorman, common laundry room and bike storage. PET FRIENDLY (upon approval). Subway access: two blocks from the 2/3 trains & three blocks from the Q/B trains. Come live on a quiet side street right off of 7th Avenue and just two blocks from Prospect Park!