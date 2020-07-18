All apartments in Brooklyn
209 Lincoln Place

209 Lincoln Place · (718) 765-3869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

209 Lincoln Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6C · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
APPLICATION UNDER BOARD REVIEW - Gracious & Spacious! This one-bedroom coop apartment is available for rent in prime Park Slope. Situated in a classic pre-war building, this unit features a modern eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar for stool seating, stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), granite counters and abundant cabinet & shelf storage space. The living/dining room offers plenty of space to spread out comfortably - ideal for a sectional sofa, a generously sized dining table and ample room for a desk. A large bedroom, updated bathroom, hardwood floors and closets/storage throughout the apartment complete the picture. This building includes: an elevator, doorman, common laundry room and bike storage. PET FRIENDLY (upon approval). Subway access: two blocks from the 2/3 trains & three blocks from the Q/B trains. Come live on a quiet side street right off of 7th Avenue and just two blocks from Prospect Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Lincoln Place have any available units?
209 Lincoln Place has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 209 Lincoln Place have?
Some of 209 Lincoln Place's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Lincoln Place currently offering any rent specials?
209 Lincoln Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Lincoln Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Lincoln Place is pet friendly.
Does 209 Lincoln Place offer parking?
Yes, 209 Lincoln Place offers parking.
Does 209 Lincoln Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Lincoln Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Lincoln Place have a pool?
No, 209 Lincoln Place does not have a pool.
Does 209 Lincoln Place have accessible units?
No, 209 Lincoln Place does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Lincoln Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Lincoln Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Lincoln Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Lincoln Place does not have units with air conditioning.
