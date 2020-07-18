209 Lincoln Place

Amenities
APPLICATION UNDER BOARD REVIEW - Gracious & Spacious! This one-bedroom coop apartment is available for rent in prime Park Slope. Situated in a classic pre-war building, this unit features a modern eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar for stool seating, stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), granite counters and abundant cabinet & shelf storage space. The living/dining room offers plenty of space to spread out comfortably - ideal for a sectional sofa, a generously sized dining table and ample room for a desk. A large bedroom, updated bathroom, hardwood floors and closets/storage throughout the apartment complete the picture. This building includes: an elevator, doorman, common laundry room and bike storage. PET FRIENDLY (upon approval). Subway access: two blocks from the 2/3 trains & three blocks from the Q/B trains. Come live on a quiet side street right off of 7th Avenue and just two blocks from Prospect Park!