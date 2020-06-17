All apartments in Brooklyn
209 LINCOLN PL
209 LINCOLN PL

209 Lincoln Place · (917) 723-7584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

209 Lincoln Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bike storage
REDUCED BROKER'S FEE !RARE MASSIVE CLASSIC PRE-WAR HOME in PRIME NORTH SLOPE! Apt 1 A is a beautiful unit featuring: - Spacious llivingroom - Large eat in kitchen that can accommodate a large dining table. - 3 king sized bedrooms ( 2 of them are huge, and have tons of closet storage ) - 2 full bathrooms - Great pre-war building with doorman, elevator, laundry and bike storage. - Prime Park Slope location, right by Grand Army Plaza, Prospect Park. Super fast commute to Manhattan LevelGroup122915

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 LINCOLN PL have any available units?
209 LINCOLN PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 209 LINCOLN PL have?
Some of 209 LINCOLN PL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 LINCOLN PL currently offering any rent specials?
209 LINCOLN PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 LINCOLN PL pet-friendly?
No, 209 LINCOLN PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 209 LINCOLN PL offer parking?
No, 209 LINCOLN PL does not offer parking.
Does 209 LINCOLN PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 LINCOLN PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 LINCOLN PL have a pool?
No, 209 LINCOLN PL does not have a pool.
Does 209 LINCOLN PL have accessible units?
No, 209 LINCOLN PL does not have accessible units.
Does 209 LINCOLN PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 LINCOLN PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 LINCOLN PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 LINCOLN PL does not have units with air conditioning.
