209 LINCOLN PL

Amenities
REDUCED BROKER'S FEE !RARE MASSIVE CLASSIC PRE-WAR HOME in PRIME NORTH SLOPE! Apt 1 A is a beautiful unit featuring: - Spacious llivingroom - Large eat in kitchen that can accommodate a large dining table. - 3 king sized bedrooms ( 2 of them are huge, and have tons of closet storage ) - 2 full bathrooms - Great pre-war building with doorman, elevator, laundry and bike storage. - Prime Park Slope location, right by Grand Army Plaza, Prospect Park. Super fast commute to Manhattan LevelGroup122915